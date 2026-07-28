UPPSC PCS 2026 Application Last Date Extended: Apply Online for 500 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in Till 03 August; Direct Link Here

Key Points The UPPSC PCS 2026 application deadline is extended to August 03, 2026.

Registration for 500 vacant posts began on June 25, 2026.

Application corrections can be made until August 10, 2026.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a short notice regarding the extension of application dates for the PCS recruitment 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for the UPPSC PCS recruitment 2026 can now apply till 03 August 2026. The UPPSC has started the registration process from 25 June and earlier the last date was 27 July, which has now been extended to 03 August 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the UPPSC aims to fill 500 vacant posts including Principal, Senior Lecturer DIET, Labour Enforcement Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Food Safety Officer, District Probation Officer, District Programme Officer, and other specialist posts under Advertisement No.A-1/E-1/2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General/Special Recruitment) Examination-2026 at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 Highlights The UPPSC has extended the PCS application form deadline to 03 August 2026. The candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 Advertisement No. A-1/E-1/2026 No. of Vacancies 500 Application Start Date 25 June 2026 Last Date to Apply 03 August 2026 (Extended) Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 Apply Last Date The UPPSC was earlier going to close the registration window for the PCS recruitment 2026 on 27 July 2026. But, now the commission has extended the deadline to 03 August 2026 and the last date to make corrections in the application form is 10 August 2026.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the UPPSC PCS recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. Candidates will require their OTR number to apply. If you are a new user, then you must first complete the OTR process. UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Steps to Apply for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2026 The candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for UPPSC PCS recruitment 2026: Go to the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2026 link given on the homepage.

Now click on the Apply button.

Click on Authenticate with OTR.

Verify whether you have completed the OTR process or not.

Click on the Yes box if registered for OTR.

Enter your OTR Number and login.

Fill all the remaining details required in the application form.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Submit the application form and save it for future reference.