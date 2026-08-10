UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Syllabus 2026: Download Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Topics PDF Here
The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 covers topics from different subjects. Candidates preparing for the exam should check the latest syllabus, exam pattern, recommended books and preparation tips provided in this article to improve their chances of selection.
Key Points
- UPSSSC invites applications for 1957 Group C Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts.
- Detailed syllabus & exam pattern for 2026 exam released on upsssc.gov.in.
- Exam: 100 objective questions, 100 marks, 2 hours, 0.25 negative marking.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently invited the applications for recruitment of Group C posts such as Assistant Accountant & Auditor across multiple departments such as Internal Audit & Accounts, State Universities and Local Bodies etc . Along with the official notice the commission has also released the detailed syllabus and exam pattern on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who will participate in this recruitment exam should understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern before they commence their preparation. Thorough understanding of the syllabus helps to identify important topics and help us to prepare effectively for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1957 vacancies have been announced.
The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor syllabus covers different types of subjects such as Accounting or Auditing, Computer & Information Technology and Uttar Pradesh General Knowledge. In this article, we have shared with you the latest UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 & exam pattern to help you prepare in an effective manner.
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Syllabus 2026 PDF
The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant and Auditor Syllabus 2026 covers subjects such as Accounting, Computer & Information Technology and Uttar Pradesh GK. The syllabus is designed to test understanding of Accounting Principles, computer related knowledge & its use in daily life and understanding of the state heritage. Those preparing for this UPSSSC recruitment exam must focus on all sections of the syllabus in order to improve accuracy, speed performance in the exam. Download the syllabus in the PDF format given below in the table.
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UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 PDF
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Exam Pattern 2026
The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Exam 2026 will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode in a single shift. The exam will consist of 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the examination. Each question carries one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed exam pattern in the table below.
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S.No.
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Subject
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Number Of Questions
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Total Marks
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Part - 1
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Audit, Final Account
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10
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10
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Fundamentals of Accounting, Preparation of Preliminary Books of Accounts, Depreciation
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10
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10
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Double Accounting System, Bank Reconciliation Statement, General Knowledge of Financial Rules
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15
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15
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RTGS, e-banking, use of computers in budget control
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10
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10
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Advance Accountancy
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10
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10
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Taxation, Arithmetics
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10
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10
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Part - 2
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Computer & Information Technology
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15
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15
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Part - 3
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General information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh
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20
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20
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Total
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100
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100
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
The detailed syllabus for the UPSSSC Assistant Accountant and Auditor has been shared below in this article. Candidates are advised to check the topics which will be asked in the exam and refer to stand study study materials for effective preparation.
Part 1 Accounting & Financial Management
(i) Audit, Final Account
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Provision for Bad and Doubtful Debts
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Preparation of Final Accounts including Adjustment Entries of Outstanding and prepaid (Income-Expenditure)
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Valuation of Stock, etc.
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Introduction to Audit
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Introduction to Internal Audit
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Comptroller and Auditor General of India
( ii ) Basic principles of accounting, preparation of Preliminary books of accounts, depreciation
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Knowledge of journal, ledger
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Rectification of errors
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Various depreciation methods, etc.
(iii) Double Accounting System, Bank Reconciliation statement, General Knowledge of Financial Rules
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Double Accounting System
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Knowledge of preparing Bank Reconciliation Statement
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Knowledge of General Financial Rules
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Knowledge of Store Purchase Rules
(iv) Use of computer in RTGS, e-banking, budget control
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Information related to the use of computers, modern electronic and communication technology in RTGS, internet banking, budget control.
(v) Advance Accountancy
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Information related to hire purchase and Instalment payment method
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Branch and departmental accounts
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Insolvency accounts
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Royalty
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Calculation of insurance claims, etc.
(vi) Taxation, Arithmetics
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Questions related to Income Tax, GST, related information
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Arithmetic
Part 2 Computer & Information Technology
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Computer and Information Technology, Hardware, Software, Operating System, Spreadsheet, E-mail, Social Networking, E-governance
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Digital Financial tools and applications
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Internet and World Wide Web (WWW)
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Future Skills and overview of Cyber Security
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Elements of Word Processing
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Technological developments and innovations in Computer and Information Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Processing, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Internet of Things)
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Questions related to India's achievements in this field
Part 3 General Information related to the State of Uttar Pradesh
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History, Culture, Art, Architecture, Festivals, Folk Dance, Literature, Regional Languages, Heritage, Social Customs and Tourism
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Geographical Landscape and Environment, Natural Resources, Climate
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Soil, Forest, Wildlife, Mines and Minerals
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Economy of Uttar Pradesh, Agriculture, Industry, Business and Employment
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Polity and Administration
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Contemporary events and achievements of the state of Uttar Pradesh in various fields
Best Books for UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Exam 2026
Candidates preparing for the upcoming UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor exam must check these commonly known books once which will help you to prepare for this exam.
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Subject/Topics
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Book Name
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Author/Publisher
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Accounting Fundamentals
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Double Entry Book Keeping
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T.S. Grewal
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Advanced Accountancy
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Advanced Accounts (Vol. 1 & 2)
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M.C. Shukla, T.S. Grewal, S.C. Gupta
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Auditing
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Auditing: Principles and Practice
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Ravinder Kumar & Virender Sharma
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Taxation (Income Tax)
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Income Tax Law and Practice
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Dr. H.C. Mehrotra & Dr. S.P. Goyal
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Taxation (GST)
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GST Ready Reckoner
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Taxmann Publication
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Computer & Information Technology
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Computer Awareness
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Arihant Publication
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Uttar Pradesh GK
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Uttar Pradesh Samanya Gyan
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Lucent Publication
Preparation Tips for UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Exam 2026
Candidates preparing for the UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Exam 2026 can follow the preparation tips given-
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Check the latest syllabus and exam pattern before starting your preparation.
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Focus on important concepts of Accountancy, General Knowledge and Computer Knowledge.
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Prepare short notes of important accounting formulas, accounting standards and key facts for quick revision.
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Solve previous years question papers to understand the exam pattern and the types of questions asked.
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Attempt mock tests after completing each section to improve speed and accuracy.
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Revise important topics and pay more attention to subjects with high weightage in the examination.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.