UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Syllabus 2026: Download Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Topics PDF Here

Key Points UPSSSC invites applications for 1957 Group C Assistant Accountant & Auditor posts.

Detailed syllabus & exam pattern for 2026 exam released on upsssc.gov.in.

Exam: 100 objective questions, 100 marks, 2 hours, 0.25 negative marking.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently invited the applications for recruitment of Group C posts such as Assistant Accountant & Auditor across multiple departments such as Internal Audit & Accounts, State Universities and Local Bodies etc . Along with the official notice the commission has also released the detailed syllabus and exam pattern on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who will participate in this recruitment exam should understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern before they commence their preparation. Thorough understanding of the syllabus helps to identify important topics and help us to prepare effectively for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1957 vacancies have been announced. The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor syllabus covers different types of subjects such as Accounting or Auditing, Computer & Information Technology and Uttar Pradesh General Knowledge. In this article, we have shared with you the latest UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 & exam pattern to help you prepare in an effective manner.

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Syllabus 2026 PDF The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant and Auditor Syllabus 2026 covers subjects such as Accounting, Computer & Information Technology and Uttar Pradesh GK. The syllabus is designed to test understanding of Accounting Principles, computer related knowledge & its use in daily life and understanding of the state heritage. Those preparing for this UPSSSC recruitment exam must focus on all sections of the syllabus in order to improve accuracy, speed performance in the exam. Download the syllabus in the PDF format given below in the table. UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 PDF Click Here UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Exam Pattern 2026 The UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Exam 2026 will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode in a single shift. The exam will consist of 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the examination. Each question carries one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed exam pattern in the table below.

S.No. Subject Number Of Questions Total Marks Part - 1 Audit, Final Account 10 10 Fundamentals of Accounting, Preparation of Preliminary Books of Accounts, Depreciation 10 10 Double Accounting System, Bank Reconciliation Statement, General Knowledge of Financial Rules 15 15 RTGS, e-banking, use of computers in budget control 10 10 Advance Accountancy 10 10 Taxation, Arithmetics 10 10 Part - 2 Computer & Information Technology 15 15 Part - 3 General information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh 20 20 Total 100 100 UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 The detailed syllabus for the UPSSSC Assistant Accountant and Auditor has been shared below in this article. Candidates are advised to check the topics which will be asked in the exam and refer to stand study study materials for effective preparation.

Part 1 Accounting & Financial Management (i) Audit, Final Account Provision for Bad and Doubtful Debts

Preparation of Final Accounts including Adjustment Entries of Outstanding and prepaid (Income-Expenditure)

Valuation of Stock, etc.

Introduction to Audit

Introduction to Internal Audit

Comptroller and Auditor General of India ( ii ) Basic principles of accounting, preparation of Preliminary books of accounts, depreciation Knowledge of journal, ledger

Rectification of errors

Various depreciation methods, etc. (iii) Double Accounting System, Bank Reconciliation statement, General Knowledge of Financial Rules Double Accounting System

Knowledge of preparing Bank Reconciliation Statement

Knowledge of General Financial Rules

Knowledge of Store Purchase Rules (iv) Use of computer in RTGS, e-banking, budget control

Information related to the use of computers, modern electronic and communication technology in RTGS, internet banking, budget control. (v) Advance Accountancy Information related to hire purchase and Instalment payment method

Branch and departmental accounts

Insolvency accounts

Royalty

Calculation of insurance claims, etc. (vi) Taxation, Arithmetics Questions related to Income Tax, GST, related information

Arithmetic Part 2 Computer & Information Technology Computer and Information Technology, Hardware, Software, Operating System, Spreadsheet, E-mail, Social Networking, E-governance

Digital Financial tools and applications

Internet and World Wide Web (WWW)

Future Skills and overview of Cyber Security

Elements of Word Processing

Technological developments and innovations in Computer and Information Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Processing, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Internet of Things)

Questions related to India's achievements in this field

Part 3 General Information related to the State of Uttar Pradesh History, Culture, Art, Architecture, Festivals, Folk Dance, Literature, Regional Languages, Heritage, Social Customs and Tourism

Geographical Landscape and Environment, Natural Resources, Climate

Soil, Forest, Wildlife, Mines and Minerals

Economy of Uttar Pradesh, Agriculture, Industry, Business and Employment

Polity and Administration

Contemporary events and achievements of the state of Uttar Pradesh in various fields Best Books for UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor Exam 2026 Candidates preparing for the upcoming UPSSSC Assistant Accountant & Auditor exam must check these commonly known books once which will help you to prepare for this exam. Subject/Topics Book Name Author/Publisher Accounting Fundamentals Double Entry Book Keeping T.S. Grewal Advanced Accountancy Advanced Accounts (Vol. 1 & 2) M.C. Shukla, T.S. Grewal, S.C. Gupta Auditing Auditing: Principles and Practice Ravinder Kumar & Virender Sharma Taxation (Income Tax) Income Tax Law and Practice Dr. H.C. Mehrotra & Dr. S.P. Goyal Taxation (GST) GST Ready Reckoner Taxmann Publication Computer & Information Technology Computer Awareness Arihant Publication Uttar Pradesh GK Uttar Pradesh Samanya Gyan Lucent Publication