UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply Till 7 Sept - Direct Link Here

UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. As per the official corrigendum released on September 1, 2026, the deadline to submit the online application and pay the fee has been extended from September 1 to September 7, 2026. The application process started on August 3, 2026, under Advertisement No. 16-Pariksha/2026. Candidates who have not applied yet can now complete their registration within the extended window. All other eligibility criteria and instructions remain the same as per the original notification.

UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration Last Date Extended

UPSSSC has officially extended the last date to apply for PET 2026. As per the corrigendum (Shuddhi-Patra) dated September 1, 2026, issued under Advertisement No. 16-Pariksha/2026, the deadline to submit the online application and pay the fee has been extended from September 1 to September 7, 2026. All other conditions, including the application process, fee, and eligibility criteria, remain unchanged from the original notification. Candidates who have not applied yet can now complete their registration by the new deadline.