UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply Till 7 Sept - Direct Link Here
UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026: UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026 registration has extended the last date from 1 to 7 September, 2026. Now, candidates will get some more time to fill out their application form through the official website of UPSSSC. Check eligibility criteria, key highlights, and other details here
Key Points
- The UPSSSC PET 2026 application deadline has been extended to September 7, 2026.
- The extension was announced via an official corrigendum on September 1, 2026.
- The application process for PET 2026 originally commenced on August 3, 2026.
UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. As per the official corrigendum released on September 1, 2026, the deadline to submit the online application and pay the fee has been extended from September 1 to September 7, 2026. The application process started on August 3, 2026, under Advertisement No. 16-Pariksha/2026. Candidates who have not applied yet can now complete their registration within the extended window. All other eligibility criteria and instructions remain the same as per the original notification.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration Last Date Extended
UPSSSC has officially extended the last date to apply for PET 2026. As per the corrigendum (Shuddhi-Patra) dated September 1, 2026, issued under Advertisement No. 16-Pariksha/2026, the deadline to submit the online application and pay the fee has been extended from September 1 to September 7, 2026. All other conditions, including the application process, fee, and eligibility criteria, remain unchanged from the original notification. Candidates who have not applied yet can now complete their registration by the new deadline.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UPSSSC PET Online form 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Advertisement No.
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16 Exam/2026
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Application Date
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Extended till 7 September 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Eligibility
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Class 10 pass or higher from a recognized board
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Age Limit
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18 to 40 years (as on July 1, 2026)
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Job Location
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Uttar Pradesh
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Certificate Validity
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1 year
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration Link
Candidates who still want to apply for the UPSSSC PET 2026 can now apply till 7 September 2026. The commission has given candidates a final chance to apply through the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in. Check the direct apply link given below:
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UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026
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UPSSSC PET Notification PDF
How to Apply for UPSSSC PET Online Form 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for UPSSSC PET 2026
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Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
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Complete One Time Registration (OTR), if not already done.
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Log in using your OTR number and password.
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Click on the UPSSSC PET 2026 application link.
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Fill in personal, educational, and other required details.
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Upload a photograph, signature, and other documents as specified.
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Pay the application fee through the available online modes.
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Review the form carefully and submit it.
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Download and save a copy of the submitted form for future reference.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must fulfill all the eligibility criteria listed below:
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Candidates must have passed Class 10 (High School) or any higher qualification from a recognized board.
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The Minimum age is 18 years as on July 1, 2026.
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The Maximum age is 40 years as on July 1, 2026.
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Age relaxation applies to candidates from reserved categories as per UPSSSC rules.
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Candidates must fulfil the domicile and citizenship conditions specified in the official notification.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com