UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download 2018 Re exam at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) uploaded admit card for UP VDO Re Exam 2023. UPSSSC VDO Re Exam will be held on 26 and 27 June 2023 . Those who are going to appear for the re-exam can download the admit card from the official website i.e. upsssc.gov.in. 

Students can check the direct download link fir UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023 below. They can login into the provided link.

Due to heavy traffic on the official website, the admit card link is not getting opened. The candidates are advised to try after some time.

UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023 Highlights

Check the below table for information regarding UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023 .

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Name of the Posts

Village Development Officer (Village Development Officer)

Type

Admit card

UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023 Issue Date

17 June 2023

UPSSSC VDO Exam Date 2023

26 June (Monday) and 27 June 2023 (Tuesday)

Selection Process

Main exam

Document Verification

Medical Exam

official website

https://www.upsssc.gov.in/

 

Career Counseling

How to Download UPSSSC VDO Re Exam Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can check the steps to download the admit card below:

Step 1: Visit the official website "https://upsssc.gov.in/".

Step 2: Click on '02-परीक्षा/2018 , सम्मिलित ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी (स॰क॰) एवं समाज कल्याण पर्यवेक्षक (सामान्य चयन) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा 2018 के लिए प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करें'

Step 3: Now, enter the registration number and password in the login box.

Step 4: Click on 'Download UPSSSC Admit Card'

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

