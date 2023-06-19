UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics PDF Download, Exam Pattern, and more

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: The UPSSSC VDO recruitment is conducted in a single stage written exam by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates preparing for the coming UPSSSC VDO exam must check the most recent UPSSSC VDO syllabus and exam pattern to ensure they cover all parts of the exam.
It will also help students understand the concepts, exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well. According to the previous year exam analysis, the UPSSSC VDO written exam questions are moderate. This year also the paper is expected to be moderate.
In this article, we have shared the UPSSSC VDO syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
|
UPSSSC VDO Syllabus PDF
|
Dowload Here
UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Overview
We have shared below the exam details of Syllabus of the UPSSSC VDO for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.
|
UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Post
|
Gramin Panchayat Adhikari (Village Development Officer)
|
Total vacancies
|
1468
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Negative Marking
|
For every 2 incorrect answers marks of 1 correct answer will deduct
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Selection Procedure
|
Written Examination
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Maximum Marks
|
300
|
Official website
UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern
Candidates must be familiar with the UPSSSC VDO exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Hindi Knowledge & Writing
|
50
|
100
|
2 hours
|
General Intelligence Test
|
50
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
50
|
100
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Section Wise
Candidates preparing for the UPSSSC VDO 2023 exam can check the UPSSSC VDO syllabus for the written test below. The UPSSSC VDO recruitment syllabus is divided into three sections Hindi Knowledge and Writing, General Intelligence Test, and General Knowledge. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Hindi Knowledge & Writing
|
समास
सन्धियां
पर्यायवाची
कारक
विलोम
त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द
रस
लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे
वचन
अलंकार
वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण
तत्सम एवं तदभव
वाक्य संशोधन – लिंग
विलोम
वर्तनी
|
General Intelligence
|
Arithmetical Reasoning
Puzzles
Direction Sense Test
Data Sufficiency
Logical Venn Diagrams
Logical Sequence of Words
Inserting The Missing Character
Analogy
Statement – Arguments
Coding-Decoding
Number, Ranking & Time Sequence
Situation Reaction Test
Deriving Conclusions from Passages
Statement – Conclusions
Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle
Clocks & Calendars
Alphabet Test Series
|
General Knowledge
|
Books and Authors
Sports Terminology
Abbreviations
Current Affairs – National & International
Economic News
Important Days
Countries and Currencies
Science – Inventions & Discoveries
Indian Constitution
Solar System
Indian states and capitals
Awards and Honors
Geography
Important Financial
History
How to Prepare UPSSSC VDO Syllabus?
The UPSSSC VDO exam is one of the most challenging exams in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest UPSSSC VDO syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at UPSSSC VDO preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:
- Go through the UPSSSC VDO syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
- Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
- Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
- Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
- Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GK section.
Best Books for UPSSSC VDO Syllabus
Candidates should refer to the latest version of the UPSSSC VDO books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC VDO syllabus. The subject-wise books for the UPSSSC VDO written exam are below:
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
Hindi Knowledge & Writing
|
Aditya Vastunisth Samanya Hindi
|
Pawan Kumar Tiwari
|
Samanya Hindi for Competition Exam
|
Dr. Hemant Kukreti
|
NCERT Saar Sangrah
|
Pratiyogita Herald
|
General Intelligence
|
General Aptitude: Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning
|
GKP
|
Reasoning (Verbal)
|
D.K Singh (Hindi Medium)
|
Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal
|
V.K Gupta
|
General Knowledge
|
Advanced Objective General Knowledge
|
S. Chand
|
Objective General Knowledge (Hindi Medium)
|
Lucent
|
Uttar Pradesh Samanya Gyan
|
Lucent
|
Arihant General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey