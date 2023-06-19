UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics PDF Download, Exam Pattern, and more

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: The UPSSSC VDO recruitment is conducted in a single stage written exam by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates preparing for the coming UPSSSC VDO exam must check the most recent UPSSSC VDO syllabus and exam pattern to ensure they cover all parts of the exam.

It will also help students understand the concepts, exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well. According to the previous year exam analysis, the UPSSSC VDO written exam questions are moderate. This year also the paper is expected to be moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UPSSSC VDO syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam details of Syllabus of the UPSSSC VDO for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023 

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Post

Gramin Panchayat Adhikari (Village Development Officer)

Total vacancies

1468

Type of Questions

MCQ

Negative Marking

For every 2 incorrect answers marks of 1 correct answer will deduct

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Selection Procedure

Written Examination

Number of Questions

150

Mode of application

Online

Maximum Marks

300

Official website

upsssc.gov.in

 

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates must be familiar with the UPSSSC VDO exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks. 



Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time Allowed

Hindi Knowledge & Writing

50

100

2 hours

General Intelligence Test

50

100

General Knowledge

50

100

Total

150

300

 

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Section Wise

Candidates preparing for the UPSSSC VDO 2023 exam can check the UPSSSC VDO syllabus for the written test below. The UPSSSC VDO recruitment syllabus is divided into three sections Hindi Knowledge and Writing, General Intelligence Test, and General Knowledge. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject

Syllabus

Hindi Knowledge & Writing

समास

सन्धियां

पर्यायवाची

कारक

विलोम

त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द

रस

लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे

वचन

अलंकार

वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण

तत्सम एवं तदभव

वाक्य संशोधन – लिंग

विलोम

वर्तनी

General Intelligence

Arithmetical Reasoning

Puzzles

Direction Sense Test

Data Sufficiency

Logical Venn Diagrams

Logical Sequence of Words

Inserting The Missing Character

Analogy

Statement – Arguments

Coding-Decoding

Number, Ranking & Time Sequence

Situation Reaction Test

Deriving Conclusions from Passages

Statement – Conclusions

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Clocks & Calendars

Alphabet Test Series

General Knowledge

Books and Authors

Sports Terminology

Abbreviations

Current Affairs – National & International

Economic News

Important Days

Countries and Currencies

Science – Inventions & Discoveries

Indian Constitution

Solar System

Indian states and capitals

Awards and Honors

Geography

Important Financial

History

How to Prepare UPSSSC VDO Syllabus?

The UPSSSC VDO exam is one of the most challenging exams in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest UPSSSC VDO syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at UPSSSC VDO preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

  • Go through the UPSSSC VDO syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
  • Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
  • Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
  • Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GK section.

Best Books for UPSSSC VDO Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the UPSSSC VDO books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC VDO syllabus. The subject-wise books for the UPSSSC VDO written exam are below:

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publisher

Hindi Knowledge & Writing

Aditya Vastunisth Samanya Hindi

Pawan Kumar Tiwari

Samanya Hindi for Competition Exam

Dr. Hemant Kukreti

NCERT Saar Sangrah

Pratiyogita Herald

General Intelligence

General Aptitude: Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning

GKP

Reasoning (Verbal)

D.K Singh (Hindi Medium)

Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal

V.K Gupta

General Knowledge

Advanced Objective General Knowledge

S. Chand

Objective General Knowledge (Hindi Medium)

Lucent

Uttar Pradesh Samanya Gyan

Lucent

Arihant General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

FAQ

How do I start my UPSSSC VDO Syllabus preparation?

To start the UPSSSC VDO preparation, candidates must analyse the UPSSSC VDO syllabus, create a study plan, use the best books to clear the concepts, and attempt unlimited mock tests for better preparation.

What is the pattern of the UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023?

As per the UPSSSC VDO Syllabus exam pattern, the written exam comprises 150 (50 questions from each subject) objective-type questions for 200 marks. Each question carries 2 marks.

Is there any negative marking in UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023?

Yes, for every two wrong answer marks one correct answer will be deducted.

What is UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023?

The UPSSSC VDO Syllabus is divided into three subjects Hindi, General Intelligence and General Knowledge.

