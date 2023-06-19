UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics PDF Download, Exam Pattern, and more

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: UPSSSC has released the VDO syllabus along with notification. Check the section wise important topics to ace the exam. Download UPSSSC VDO Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: The UPSSSC VDO recruitment is conducted in a single stage written exam by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Candidates preparing for the coming UPSSSC VDO exam must check the most recent UPSSSC VDO syllabus and exam pattern to ensure they cover all parts of the exam.

It will also help students understand the concepts, exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well. According to the previous year exam analysis, the UPSSSC VDO written exam questions are moderate. This year also the paper is expected to be moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UPSSSC VDO syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus PDF Dowload Here

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam details of Syllabus of the UPSSSC VDO for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming exam.

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023 Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Gramin Panchayat Adhikari (Village Development Officer) Total vacancies 1468 Type of Questions MCQ Negative Marking For every 2 incorrect answers marks of 1 correct answer will deduct Exam Duration 2 Hours Selection Procedure Written Examination Number of Questions 150 Mode of application Online Maximum Marks 300 Official website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates must be familiar with the UPSSSC VDO exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.







Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Allowed Hindi Knowledge & Writing 50 100 2 hours General Intelligence Test 50 100 General Knowledge 50 100 Total 150 300

UPSSSC VDO Syllabus 2023: Section Wise

Candidates preparing for the UPSSSC VDO 2023 exam can check the UPSSSC VDO syllabus for the written test below. The UPSSSC VDO recruitment syllabus is divided into three sections Hindi Knowledge and Writing, General Intelligence Test, and General Knowledge. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject Syllabus Hindi Knowledge & Writing समास सन्धियां पर्यायवाची कारक विलोम त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द रस लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे वचन अलंकार वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण तत्सम एवं तदभव वाक्य संशोधन – लिंग विलोम वर्तनी General Intelligence Arithmetical Reasoning Puzzles Direction Sense Test Data Sufficiency Logical Venn Diagrams Logical Sequence of Words Inserting The Missing Character Analogy Statement – Arguments Coding-Decoding Number, Ranking & Time Sequence Situation Reaction Test Deriving Conclusions from Passages Statement – Conclusions Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle Clocks & Calendars Alphabet Test Series General Knowledge Books and Authors Sports Terminology Abbreviations Current Affairs – National & International Economic News Important Days Countries and Currencies Science – Inventions & Discoveries Indian Constitution Solar System Indian states and capitals Awards and Honors Geography Important Financial History

How to Prepare UPSSSC VDO Syllabus?

The UPSSSC VDO exam is one of the most challenging exams in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest UPSSSC VDO syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at UPSSSC VDO preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

Go through the UPSSSC VDO syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.

Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.

Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.

Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GK section.

Best Books for UPSSSC VDO Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the UPSSSC VDO books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC VDO syllabus. The subject-wise books for the UPSSSC VDO written exam are below: