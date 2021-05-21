VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 for 96 Senior Resident, Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts

How to apply for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Diary and Dispatch Section of this hospital in person or through speed post. The last date for submission of the application is 27 May 2021.

What is the age limit required for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?

The candidate below the age of 45 years is eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.

What is the qualification required for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?

The candidate should possess a Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality after MBBS, failing which MBBS with two years experience in a Govt. Organisation out of which one year in the concerned speciality and must be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

What is the last date for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 27 May 2021 till 3.30 PM.

How many vacancies will be recruited through VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021?

A total of 96 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 32 vacancies for Senior Resident and 64 vacancies are for Junior Resident.