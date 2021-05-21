Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 for 96 Senior Resident, Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts

VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in for 96 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: May 21, 2021 19:24 IST
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021: VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital has released a notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident, Junior Resident (Non-PG) for a period of 6 months for 46 bedded makeshift hospital for COVID-19 facility in this hospital. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 27 May 2021 till 3.30 PM.

A total of 96 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 32 vacancies for Senior Resident and 64 vacancies are for Junior Resident. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 June 2021

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Resident - 32 Posts
  • Junior Resident - 64 Posts

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Senior Resident - The candidate should possess Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality after MBBS, failing which MBBS with two years experience in a Govt. Organisation out of which one year in the concerned speciality and must be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).
  • Junior Resident: MBBS Degree from a recognized university and must be registered with Delhi Medical Council. Candidate must have completed their internship on or after 1 Jan 2019.
  • VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Download VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Diary and Dispatch Section of this hospital in person or through speed post. The last date for submission of the application is 27 May 2021.

 

Job Summary
NotificationVMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 for 96 Senior Resident, Junior Resident (Non-PG) Posts
Notification DateMay 21, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 27, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
