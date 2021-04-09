WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Ward Master Grade-III Posts Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Tutor Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of ESI (MB) against Advt. No. 24/2019. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Ward Master Grade-III post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Ward Master Grade-III post on 29 April , 04 and 05 May 2021. Commission has uploaded the details schedule including Roll Number/Reporting Time/Time of Interview and Date of Interview. Candidates qualified for interview round for the post of Ward Master Grade-III in the Directorate of ESI (MB) Scheme under the Labour Department, Govt. of W B against Advt. No. 24/2019 can check the details schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the Interview Hall Ticket on its official website on 22 April 2021. Candidates can download the same from the official website once it is uploaded on its official website. You can check WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Ward Master Grade-III Posts on its official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Ward Master Grade-III Posts





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Ward Master Grade-III Posts