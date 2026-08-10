WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here

WCL Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman Vacancy 2026: Today is the last day to apply for the WCL Mining Sirdar and Assistant Foreman posts. Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) opened the online application process on July 20, 2026, for 444 vacancies. Out of these, 220 posts are for Mining Sirdar, T&S Grade-C, and 224 posts are for Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Electrical)/Electrical Supervisor, T&S Grade-C. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official WCL website, westerncoal.in before 11:55 PM today. Candidates who have not applied yet must complete the process now, as no extension has been announced so far.

WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 in the table given below: