WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here
WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 application is closing today, on 10 August 2026, for posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form online at westerncoal.in before the last date. Check this article to know about its eligibility, Selection process & more.
Key Points
- Today, August 10, 2026, is the final day to apply for WCL Mining Sirdar & Foreman.
- WCL offers 444 vacancies: 220 for Mining Sirdar & 224 for Assistant Foreman.
- Online applications for these posts began on July 20, 2026, via westerncoal.in.
WCL Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman Vacancy 2026: Today is the last day to apply for the WCL Mining Sirdar and Assistant Foreman posts. Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) opened the online application process on July 20, 2026, for 444 vacancies. Out of these, 220 posts are for Mining Sirdar, T&S Grade-C, and 224 posts are for Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Electrical)/Electrical Supervisor, T&S Grade-C. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official WCL website, westerncoal.in before 11:55 PM today. Candidates who have not applied yet must complete the process now, as no extension has been announced so far.
WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Western Coalfield Limited (WCL)
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Post Name
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Mining Sirdar and Assistant Foreman
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Total Vacancies
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444 (Mining Sirdar - 220 & Assistant Foreman - 224)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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20 July 2026
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Application Last Date
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10 August 2026
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Official Website
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westerncoal.in
Also Check: WCL Mining Sirdar Syllabus 2026
WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
WCL has started the online application for Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman on 20 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 444 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 10 August, 2026. Also advised to read the official notification from the official website.
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WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026
WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria for Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman before applying to avoid any last-minute problems:
Educational Qualification
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Mining Sirdar: Candidates must hold a recognised Diploma in Mining Engineering along with a valid Mining Sirdar/Overman statutory competency certificate issued by DGMS.
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Assistant Foreman (Electrical): Candidates must hold a recognised Diploma in Electrical Engineering along with a valid Electrical Supervisor Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS.
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 18 years
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The maximum age is 30 years
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Age relaxation applicable for SC, ST, OBC (NCL), PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and other categories as per Government of India rules
WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026 Selection Process
Selection will be through a single Computer Based Test (CBT). There is no separate interview stage for WCL Recruitment 2026. Candidates who qualify the CBT will be selected based on merit and category-wise vacancies, followed by document verification and medical examination before final appointment.
Steps to Apply for WCL Mining Sirdar Vacancy 2026
Candidates must follow these steps to apply for WCL Mining & Assistant Sirdar 2026:
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Visit the official WCL website, westerncoal.in
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Go to the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section
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Click on the “Mining Sirdar & Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2026” link
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Register with basic details (name, email, mobile number)
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Fill in the online application form with personal, educational, and certificate details
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Upload scanned photograph, signature, and required documents
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Pay the application fee online
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Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com