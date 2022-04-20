100 Smart Cities to get Integrated Command, Control Centres by 15th August

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced on April 18 that all 100 smart cities will have integrated command and control centres (ICCCs). While 80 of these smart cities already have these centres, the remaining 20 will have operational centres by August 15, 2022. The Minister said this while speaking at the 3-day ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanisation’ conference that began in Surat on April 18th.

The Union Minister informed that the projects executed under the Smart City Mission are the fastest among government schemes despite Covid disruptions. He said that the work has started in almost all Government funded projects in Smart City Mission and they will be completed by next year.

The operational Integrated Command and Control Centres in 80 smart cities had functioned as war rooms for covid-19 management during the pandemic. The centres supported the cities' struggle to battle the pandemic by improving communication, enabling proper information dissemination, effective management and productive analysis.

What are Integrated Command Control Centres?

The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) will act as the “nerve center” for operations management in the city with day-to-day exception handing and disaster management.

The Integrated Command Control Centres provide smart solutions to the city's municipal corporation and help manage safety and surveillance of the city.

The centres comprise video walls for real-time monitoring, emergency response system, operations planning including critical ones and 24x7 manual maintenance.

The centres are being established to enable smart living, smart environment, smart economy, smart governance, smart population and smart mobility.

The centre will also provide valuable insights by processing complex data sets at an aggregated level to derive intelligence for improved planning and policymaking.

Aim

The Integrated Command Control Centres are envisaged to aggregate information across multiple applications and sensors deployed across the city and provide actionable information with appropriate visualisation for decision-makers.

The centres are at various stages of maturity in the cities that have started deploying them and it becomes imperative to gauge the maturity of the center's effectiveness using a standard methodology across the country so that investments made by cities result in benefits for the cities and its citizens in the future.

Smart Cities Mission The Smart Cities Mission was launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015 to transform 100 cities to provide the necessary core infrastructure and clean and sustainable environment to enable a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of "Smart Solutions".

was launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015 to transform 100 cities to provide the necessary core infrastructure and clean and sustainable environment to enable a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of "Smart Solutions". It is a centrally sponsored scheme under which the centre will provide financial support of Rs 48000 crores over five years, on an average Rs 100 crores per city per year and an equal amount of matching basis to the State/Urban Local Bodies (ULB). The centre has released a total of Rs 27,234 crores to 100 cities since the launch of the Mission.

The mission aims to meet the aspirations of India’s population living in cities through various urban development projects. Projects worth Rs 93,552 crore have been proposed to be developed by Centre and state funds under the mission.

A total of 7,905 projects worth Rs 1,93,143 crore have been tendered under the mission so far, while work orders have been given on 7,692 projects worth around Rs 1,80,508.

As of April 10, 2022, a total of 3,830 more projects worth Rs 60,919 crore have been fully completed and are operational.

