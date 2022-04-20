PM's Gujarat Visit: India to have special AYUSH mark, says PM Modi at Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit

PM Modi Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar on April 20, 2022. WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

While addressing the summit, PM Modi stated that it is the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. "I thought of this at the time COVID19 outbreak. During this time 'AYUSH Kada' & other similar products have helped people boost their immunity," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also announced that India will soon have a special AYUSH mark that will be applied to the highest quality Ayush products made in India.

It's the first time an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time COVID19 outbreak. During this time 'AYUSH Kada' & other similar products have helped people boost their immunity: PM Modi in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/gKZKxEs2kx — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Speaking at the Global AYUSH & Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar. https://t.co/RMhuRNRpBx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2022

WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while speaking on the occasion said in Gujarati, "I am privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi." He further highlighted the areas of focus saying, "long term strategic investments and gvt commitment needed to support innovation, innovators &gvt to develop traditional medicine in sustainable way,when bringing traditional medicine to market must make sure communities that gave this knowledge also benefit."

Areas of focus--long term strategic investments&gvt commitment needed to support innovation, innovators &gvt to develop traditional medicine in sustainable way,when bringing traditional medicine to market must make sure communities that gave this knowledge also benefit: Dr Tedros pic.twitter.com/rnY3vxCbQ5 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth called India as the pharmacy of world in his address and expressed his gratitude to India for sending Ayurvedic medicines during Covid pandemic. He shared that the practice of AYUSH is popular in Mauritius and that they have embraced the notion that traditional medicines compliment modern medicines.

India is pharmacy of world. We're grateful to India for sending Ayurvedic medicines during Covid pandemic. In Mauritius, practice of AYUSH is popular we have embraced the notion that traditional medicines compliment modern medicines: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/MJR34I6imt — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit

Aim

The key aim of the summit is to attract lucrative investments to build India as the Global Ayush Destination in the world. India has seen a huge surge in investments due to absence of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) restrictions.

Key Announcements

AYUSH Mark- India will soon have a special AYUSH mark that will be applied to the highest quality of AYUSH products.

We are going to make a special AYUSH mark. This mark will be applied to the highest quality Ayush products made in India: PM Modi at Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/8QziHccO8v — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

AYUSH e-marketplace- The Indian government is working on modernisation and expansion of AYUSH e-marketplace to enable farmers involved in growing medicinal plants to easily connect with the market.

It is very important that the farmers involved in growing medicinal plants should get the facility to easily connect with the market. For this, the government is also working on modernisation and expansion of AYUSH e-marketplace: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/70WKfpgUP1 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

AYUSH start-ups- PM Modi informed that 14 startups have joined the unicorn club and expressed confidence that these unicorns will soon emerge from AYUSH start-ups.

Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit Details

The 3-day summit will comprise five plenary sessions, eight roundtables, six workshops and two symposiums and various other events.

Over 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors will be present in the event along with foreign diplomats and representatives of various industries and corporate entities.

The summit aims to serve as an ideal platform for future collaborations in the AYUSH sector by bringing together industry leaders, academicians and scholars.

It will not only help uncover investment potential but also give boost to innovation, research and development, start-up ecosystem and the wellness industry.

Significance The Ayush Ministry aims to utilize the summit to initiate target-oriented initiatives to enable the recognition and growth of traditional systems of medicine.

The Prime Minister will later attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod around 3.30pm and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. PM Modi will also inaugurate the 11th Khel Mahakumbh around 6.30pm in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and also deliver an address on the occassion. The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to the Gujarat since April 18.