Advocate Welfare Scheme by Delhi Government: Lawyers can apply from March 21

Delhi Government has launched an online facility for eligible lawyers to avail the benefits of 'Chief Minister's Advocate Welfare Scheme'. The Law Department has sought online applications from lawyers under this scheme from March 21, 2020. All those advocates who are practicing in Delhi, registered with Delhi Bar Council and advocate-voters of Delhi will be able to apply for this scheme.

All eligible lawyers can apply for Chief Minister's Advocate Welfare Scheme. The application prepared by the IT department will be released on the law department’s website. The department will also interact with all the Bar Associations of Delhi. Apart from this, the Law Department will also send information by SMS to the registered lawyers of Delhi Bar Council. The last date to apply will be 31 March.

About Advocate Welfare Scheme

• The Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 50 crore budget for lawyers' welfare under the 'Chief Minister's Advocate Welfare Scheme'.

• An e-library with 10 computers will be set up in all the District Courts - Tis Hazari Court, Patiala House Court, Karkardooma Court, Saket Court, Dwarka Court and Rohini Court along with e-journal, web editions and other facilities. It includes SCC Online, Delhi Law Times as well as heavy-duty printers.

• All courts will have the facility of crèche. The Delhi Cabinet had approved this proposal on December 18 last year.

• Lawyers will get group life insurance, family medical claim policy, along with other facilities.

Background

The Law Department had held an important meeting regarding the Chief Minister's Advocate Welfare Scheme on March 16 and discussed the benefits of the scheme. After that, Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gehlot issued a Notification to the scheme on March 17, 2020. A 13-member committee of lawyers was formed on November 29, 2019, to submit its report on how to implement the welfare scheme for lawyers. The committee submitted its report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 12, 2019. The committee made four major proposals in its report. It includes group insurance, medical policy, e-library and crèche in court premises.