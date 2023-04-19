UN Estimates India Outdoing China in Population Index, World to Rise Over 8 Billion Mark Soon

According to the demographic estimates prepared by the United Nations (UN) India seems to be going faster than other nations across the world. Its population has escalated by 1.56 per cent since the previous year. At present, the country holds 1,428,600,000 million (142.86 crores) people.

Besides this, the data highlights that nearly two-thirds of India's population, which is 68 per cent of the total citizens, belong to the age group 15 and 64. The working population and its causes were explained in the latest edition of the UNFPA’s State of World Population (SOWP) report.

Published on April 18, 2023 (Wednesday) this report was named “8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: the case for Rights and Choices”. It said "China is just behind India" with a population of 1,425.7 million or 142.57 crores. Last year, it was 1,448.5 million or 144.85 crore reportedly.

Earth Getting Heavier: Crossing 8 Billion

It came to light that the world population reached 8 billion on November 15, 2022. And now, it is predicted that by mid-2023, the global population will spike up to 8.045 Billion.

While it is surprising that India has left China behind as China has mostly been the country with the biggest population till now. In a 12-year time span, the world grew from 7 to 8 billion and roughly 15 years it will take to reach 9 before the coming of 2037.

A new @UNFPA population report explores how becoming #8BillionStrong opens infinite possibilities & highlights the urgent need to safeguard reproductive rights & choices. https://t.co/sFarKx4v9T pic.twitter.com/UnY1cQ3ieM — United Nations (@UN) April 19, 2023

The report also suggests that the fertility rate in some countries has remained at a significantly higher level. Also, these are those countries that have the lowest estimated GDP per capita in the world. 2023 Statistics show that 19 out of 20 countries with the lowest income are located in Sub-Saharan Africa.

An Analysis of India

In a public survey organised by YouGov and ordered by UNFPA, a representative sample was drawn from 7,797 people across 8 countries including India, Egypt, France, Brazil, Nigeria, Hungary, the United States and Japan. They were asked to submit their views on population problems.

In this virtual survey, the total sample size of India was 1,007. The analysis represents a national urban sample of adults aged 18+.

See how becoming #8BillionStrong opens humanity to infinite possibilities and why @UNFPA is making a case for rights and choices: https://t.co/YCtXGZuPJK#GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/PlGvV39mAg — UNFPA (@UNFPA) April 19, 2023

Population Issues in the 21st Century

In India, there are various parameters to measure population issues which are

63 per cent of people recognised several economic issues as the top concerns in terms of population issues and considering changes in the growth rate

Secondly, environmental concerns were recorded at 46 per cent

Sexual and reproductive health

Poverty and Social Unrest

Human rights concerns at 30 per cent

Indians answered that the population and fertility rates are alarmingly high in their country. Both men and women were of the same view.

It was also found that social anxiety disorders have risen among the general public.

How can the population be controlled?

With 254 million youth (15-24 years) innovation, new thinking and lasting solutions can be brought up. Control can be made through education and awareness programmes.

Particularly if women and girls are provided equal opportunities in terms of education and skill-building, access to technology as well as digital innovations. The report focused on the fact that 44 per cent of married women across 68 countries do not have the right to make sexual or bodily decisions when it comes to contraception and health care methods.

Factors Driving the Population Growth

Fertility Rate - According to the United Nations Report, future population growth depends upon the fertility rate and the World Population Prospects (2022) asserted that the global fertility rate is expected to decline from 2.3 children per woman in 2021 to 2.1 by 2050.

Longevity Rate - Recent years have seen an increase in life expectancy and as per forecast made by experts, it will elevate from 72.8 years in 2019 to 77.2 years in 2050.

International Migration - International migration plays a little role in population change rather than birth or mortality rates. Still, some countries and areas feel the impact of migration on inhabitants' size. There was a total of 1 million population movement between 2010 and 2021 in around 17 nations.

