Elon Begins the Day with Deleting Legacy Verified Badges, Netizens React on Twitter Blue Subscription

Twitter Blue is being implemented by CEO Elon Musk. Many notable personalities have been reporting since Thursday that they have lost their checkmarks. Twitter imposes a subscription amount to be paid to get blue tick verified accounts back. They also have some eligibility criteria. Let’s check how it is happening.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX



Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

On the trending social media company of America, Twitter’s blue tick worked as an identity check for many and this badge separated them from hoaxers. After a while, Twitter has now finally executed its long-made plan for April. All those who do not pay the required amount of fee to this Elon-owned platform will have their blue checkmarks removed.

The process began on April 20, 2023 (Thursday). Many users poured commented on the microblogging site and disagreed with the scheme.

Get Premium or Lose Blue Tick

Under the traditional blue tick system, Twitter has around 3 lakhs including renowned athletes, journalists, and other public figures. The blue checks represented their publicly verified genuine accounts which started to vanish from their profiles recently.

The famous names who experienced this change are Pope Francis, Beyoncé, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey. Along with this, Basketball star LeBron James, Author Stephen King and Star Trek’s William Shatner have refused to join.

In case of violation of terms and conditions, as specified by Twitter, checkmarks will be taken away or will lead to suspension of accounts. The platform laid out certain policies regarding the blue ticks. Also, it warns that during the review period, no changes in the username, profile photo or display name will be accepted.

Twitter Blue Subscription Amount

According to the information available on Twitter, the costs of keeping the profiles with blue tick starts at $8 per month or $84 per year. The users can pay for iOS, Android or Web Twitter on an annual or monthly basis.

With Twitter Blue, all features will remain the same however the tweets of paid users will appear in the verification section. The following are the details of the New Twitter Blue fees:-

For Web - $8 per month or $84 per year

For In-App on iOS - $11 per month or $114.99 per year

For In-App on Android -$11 per month or $114.99 per year

For Indians, it will be as mentioned below:-

Mobile Pricing - Rs 900 per month

Web Pricing - Rs 650 per month

Users Review

Hit American Singer Dionne Warwick posted a tweet, saying that this verification system on Twitter “is an absolute mess.” She had previously said that she will not be paying for Twitter Blue and yesterday she lost her mark.

In fact, numerous government officers, agencies, nonprofits and public-service accounts around the globe found themselves unchecked or unverified. After acquiring Twitter, Elon’s first plan was to come up with a service granting blue checks to people who are willing to take the subscription.

The benefits to subscribers would involve a reduced number of ads, allowance to post longer videos and having their tweets featured exclusively.

