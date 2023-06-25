Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 19 June to 25 June 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as 'German Peace Prize, INS Kirpan, Estonia among others.

1. Who is the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the US Congress twice?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) H. D. Deve Gowda

(c) Manmohan Singh

(d) both a and b

2. Which is the first Baltic country to recognize same-sex marriage?

(a) Latvia

(b) Estonia

(c) Lithuania

(d) Iceland

3. Who has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Finland?

(a) Sanna Marin

(b) Anti Rinne

(c) Peteri Orpo

(d) Alexander Stubb

4. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has tied up with which company to produce Light Combat Aircraft for the Indian Air Force?

(a) GE Aerospace

(b) Lockheed Martin

(c) Airbus

(d) Tesla

5. Which Indian company is among the 100 most influential companies released by 'Time' magazine?

(a) Tata Group

(b) Reliance Industries

(c) Bharti Airtel

(d) NPCI

6. Who has recently been appointed as the Deputy Governor of RBI?

(a) Venugopal Iyer

(b) Swaminathan Janakiraman

(c) Urjit Patel

(d) Raghuram Rajan

7. Which author has been awarded the prestigious 'German Peace Prize'?

(a) Chetan Bhagat

(b) Salman Rushdie

(c) Arundhati Roy

(d) Amish Tripathi

8. Who has become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches?

(a) Lionel Messi

(b) Cristiano Ronaldo

(c) Killian Embappé

(d) Karim Benzema

9. Who is the first Indian swordsman to win a medal in the Asian Championships?

(a) Anju Rani

(b) Bhavani Devi

(c) Bhavna Kohli

(d) Babita Kumari

10. India has gifted indigenously built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to which country?

(a) Vietnam

(b) Bangladesh

(c) Bhutan

(d) Sri Lanka

Answer:-

1. (a) Narendra Modi

PM Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. He is the second international leader to do so after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier, PM Modi had addressed a joint session of the US Congress in the year 2016.

2. (b) Estonia

Estonia has become the first Baltic country to legalize same-sex marriage. This decision has been taken a few months after the current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas assumed power. The same-sex marriage bill passed in Estonia's 101-seat parliament with a majority of 55 votes in favor and 34 against it. This law will be implemented in the country from the year 2024.

3. (c) Peteri Orpo

In Finland, the leader of the Conservative Party, Petteri Orpo, has been elected as the new Prime Minister of the country. Orpo is leading a four-party coalition government. In Parliament, 107 members voted in his favor and 81 voted against him, while 11 members remained absent. Finland is a Nordic country in Northern Europe. It is bordered by Sweden in the north-west, Norway in the north and Russia in the east.

4. (a) GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have entered into an agreement for joint production of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-2 Tejas jet engine. The agreement was announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is an Indian public sector aerospace and defense company headquartered in Bangalore.

5. (d) NPCI

'Time' magazine has recently released its annual list of the world's 100 most influential companies, which includes top companies like OpenAI, SpaceX, Chess.com and Google DeepMind. India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) along with e-commerce platform Meesho has also been given a place in this list. More than 12% of the companies in this list are associated with the AI ​​industry. This mainly includes companies like OpenAI, Nvidia, Google DeepMind, Hugging Face, Metaphysics.

6. (b) Swaminathan Janakiraman

The Central Government has appointed SBI Managing Director (MD) Swaminathan Janakiraman as the Deputy Governor of RBI for three years. He will replace Mahesh Kumar Jain on this post, whose tenure ends this week. Mahesh Kumar Jain was appointed as the Deputy Governor of RBI in June 2018. At present the Governor of RBI is Shaktikanta Das.

7. (b) Salman Rushdie

Renowned author Salman Rushdie has been awarded the prestigious German Peace Prize for his literary work. He will be given this award on October 22 this year in Frankfurt. This announcement was made on the 76th birthday of Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was born on June 19, 1947 in Bombay (now Mumbai). He will be given an amount of €25,000 ($27,300) along with this award.

8. (b) Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches. Ronaldo achieved this feat during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match against Iceland. He was also awarded the Guinness World Record Certificate for this achievement.

9. (b) Bhavani Devi

Indian swordsman Bhavani Devi created history by becoming the first Indian swordsman to win a medal in the Asian Championships. Bhavani won the bronze medal after losing 14-15 to Uzbekistan's Zeinab Daybekova in the semi-finals. Earlier, Bhavani had defeated the current world champion and Japan's Misaki Imura 15-10 in the quarterfinal match.

10. (a) Vietnam

India has gifted indigenously built missile corvette 'INS Kirpan' to Vietnam. INS Kirpan is a Khukri-class corvette. During this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Gang. Vietnam is a Southeast Asian country, its capital is Hanoi.