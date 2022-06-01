World Milk Day 2022: Know how India became the largest producer of milk in the world?

Milk Day 2022: World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1 to recognize milk as global food and to celebrate the dairy industry. World Milk Day 2022 also highlights the significance of milk and the role that it plays in a healthy diet. Milk Day was adopted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and since then World Milk Day has been celebrated with events and campaigns promoting the benefits of the milk and dairy products.

World Milk Day 2022 celebration began with a dairy rally from May 29 and May 31 and will conclude on June 1. Milk Day, as the name suggests, aims at spreading awareness and how to milk as a diet can be consumed from breakfast to dinner in various forms. Notably, India is the largest producer of milk followed by the US, Pakistan, and China, and also accounts for 22 per cent of the global milk production.

On World Milk Day 2022, learn more about the day that celebrates milk and its significance.

World Milk Day 2022

World Milk Day is being celebrated every year on June 1 for the past 21 years. Reportedly, Milk Day was established by the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) in 2001. Every year, the theme of the day is also decided to celebrate this day.

The theme of World Milk Day 2022 will be to draw attention to the climate change crisis and how the dairy industry can lessen its environmental impact. The goal of World Milk Day is to reach ‘Dairy Net Zero’ by lowering greenhouse emissions and improving waste management over the next 30 years.

World Milk Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on June 1?

The world celebrates Milk Day every year on June 1 to promote the dietary significance of milk and how important the product is to include in our day-to-day life.

As per the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted all over the world, including how the dairy products and their consumption supports the livelihood of one billion people.

The data by the Food and Agricultural Organisation also reveals that more than 6 billion people consume dairy products on a daily basis.

World Dairy Day 2022: 5 Points on how India is the largest producer of milk in the world

1. India has an economy that is highly dependent on agricultural production. Among various products, dairy plays a significant part in numerous aspects of Indian society, including religion, culture, cuisine, and economy.

2. India has the world’s largest dairy herd with over 300 million bovines, producing 187 million tonnes of milk.

3. India is also the first among all the countries in both the production and consumption of milk.

4. Most of the milk in India is domestically consumed, though a small fraction of the product is also exported.

5. Dairy production in India has historical roots that go back to 8,000 years. Dairy products, particularly milk, were being consumed on the subcontinent at least from the Vedic period.