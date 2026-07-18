7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: History, Articles, Subjects & Major Amendments

The 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution clearly established the framework for the distribution of legislative powers between the Union & the States.

The 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, it discusses the division of the subjects into three lists: the Union List, the State List, and the Concurrent List.

Each list defines the areas where the respective government can legislate and prevent overlap in responsibilities

Originally, the Constitution of India included only 8 schedules, but currently there are 12 schedules in the Indian Constitution after the various amendments.

The main objective of these schedules is to sort out any uncertainty in any articles of the Indian Constitution.

Schedule of the Indian Constitution

According to the National Portal of India, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, and came into force on 26th January, 1950. Originally, there were 8 Schedules in the Indian Constitution, but later on, with various amendments, currently, there are 12 Schedules in the Indian Constitution.