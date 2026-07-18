7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution: History, Articles, Subjects & Major Amendments
Learn about the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Check its history, articles, constitutional structure, subjects & major amendments.
The 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution clearly established the framework for the distribution of legislative powers between the Union & the States.
The 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, it discusses the division of the subjects into three lists: the Union List, the State List, and the Concurrent List.
Each list defines the areas where the respective government can legislate and prevent overlap in responsibilities
Originally, the Constitution of India included only 8 schedules, but currently there are 12 schedules in the Indian Constitution after the various amendments.
The main objective of these schedules is to sort out any uncertainty in any articles of the Indian Constitution.
Schedule of the Indian Constitution
According to the National Portal of India, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, and came into force on 26th January, 1950. Originally, there were 8 Schedules in the Indian Constitution, but later on, with various amendments, currently, there are 12 Schedules in the Indian Constitution.
History of the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution
The concept of the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution was already discussed in the Government of India Act, 1935, where it was introduced as a threefold division of legislative subjects, which were the following:
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Federal List
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Provincial List
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Concurrent List
This model was adopted and modified in the Constitution of India in 1950.
Article 246 Under the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution
Article 246 of the Indian Constitution deals with the division of legislative powers between the Union Government and the State Government based on the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
Under this article, there are four clauses, which are:
Clause (1): Parliament has exclusive jurisdiction to legislate on subjects listed in the Union List.
Clause (2): Both Parliament and the State Legislature can legislate on the matters in the Concurrent List.
Clause (3): The State Legislature has exclusive jurisdiction to legislate on subjects listed in the State List.
Clause (4): Parliament has the power to hold the right to legislate on State matters for Union Territories.
Union List (List I) Under the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution
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Key Subjects under Union List
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Defence and Armed Forces
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Foreign Affairs
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Atomic Energy
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Railways
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Currency and Banking
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Citizenship and Naturalization
State List (List II) Under the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution
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Key Subjects under State List
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Police and Public Order
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Public Health and Sanitation
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Agriculture
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Local Government
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State Taxes
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Prisons and Reformatories
Concurrent List (List II) Under the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution
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Key Subjects under Concurrent List
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Education
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Forests and Wildlife
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Marriage and Divorce
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Criminal Law and Procedure
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Labor Welfare
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Social Security
Major Amendments in 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution
42nd Amendment Act, 1976: In this amendment, 5 subjects from the state list have been shifted to the concurrent list, which are the following:
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Education
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Forest
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Weight & Measures
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Administration of Justice
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Protection of Wildlife Animals & Birds
101st Amendment Act, 2016 (GST): Introduced GST and added article 246A for the concurrent taxation powers and removed the state list sales tax.
So, the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution is strengthening the centre’s legislative powers and a unified tax regime and reducing state fiscal autonomy.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.