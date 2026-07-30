Former Indian cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Rahane took to social media with a short note titled "Cap 278 signing off" and confirmed that he is stepping down from the national team.

"I have always relied on timing in my batting... Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement," Rahane wrote in his post.

Ajinkya Rahane made his international cricket debut in 2011 and quickly became a key middle order player for India in Test cricket.

One of his biggest career highlights for Ajinkya Rahane came during the 2020-21 tour of Australia. He stepped up as captain after the first Test and led India to a 2-1 series win.

Let’s learn more about his personal best records and biography as he bids adieu to international cricket on 30th July 2026.