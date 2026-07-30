Ajinkya Rahane Retires from International Cricket: ‘Cap 278 Signs Off’ With 15 Centuries, Check Career Stats
Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. The veteran middle-order batter steps away after scoring 8,414 runs and 15 centuries for India.
Former Indian cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Rahane took to social media with a short note titled "Cap 278 signing off" and confirmed that he is stepping down from the national team.
"I have always relied on timing in my batting... Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement," Rahane wrote in his post.
Ajinkya Rahane made his international cricket debut in 2011 and quickly became a key middle order player for India in Test cricket.
One of his biggest career highlights for Ajinkya Rahane came during the 2020-21 tour of Australia. He stepped up as captain after the first Test and led India to a 2-1 series win.
Let’s learn more about his personal best records and biography as he bids adieu to international cricket on 30th July 2026.
How Ajinkya Rahane Announced His Retirement
Rahane broke the news of his decision through an emotional video shared across his social media handles. Reflecting on his journey from Mumbai’s local train network to the world stage he emphasised that he always put the team's goals ahead of his own.
"I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty," Rahane said in his message.
The 38 year old veteran in his farewell note expressed gratitude to the BCCI, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), his family, and fans.
He further noted that his time as an Indian player has ended but he plans to stay connected to the game by mentoring the next generation of cricketers.
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Ajinkya Rahane: Career Statistics and Records
Rahane was particularly known for playing crucial innings on tough pitches outside India. He has scored centuries at tough grounds like Lord’s, Melbourne, Wellington, and Durban.
Here is a proper look at his international records across all ICC formats:
|Format
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|100s / 50s
|Test
|85
|5,077
|38.46
|188
|12 / 26
|ODI
|90
|2,962
|35.26
|111
|3 / 24
|T20I
|20
|375
|20.83
|61
|0 / 1
Rahane’s highest individual score in international cricket came during a Test match against New Zealand in Indore in 2016. He scored 188 runs in that match. In total Ajinkya Rahane has scored 15 centuries across all formats for India.
Ajinkya Rahane: Early Life and Career Journey
Rahane was born on June 6, 1988 in Ashwi BK in Maharashtra. He spent his early years living in Dombivli. To get to daily practice he had to travel for hours on Mumbai local trains.
He rose through the ranks of domestic cricket and playing for Mumbai before earning his spot in the national side.
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