Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana: Eligibility, Benefits, Unemployment Allowance, ESIC Extension till 2027

The Beemit Vyakti kalyan Yojana(ABVKY) is a social security welfare scheme implemented by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). It provides cash compensation to insured workers financial stability who experience sudden job losses.

The Scheme was first launched in July 11 2018 for tow years. Now the scheme has been further extended to 30 June 2027.

The scheme was launched in phasedwise basis to provide the financial assistance to those who are currently unemployed. It ensures financial relief for formal sector employees across India.

ESIC Extension and Recent Updates

The scheme remains active through an official extension from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027. The scheme continues to offer tangible relief. The scheme has benefited the thousands of beneficiaries through recieving funds via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).