Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana: Eligibility, Benefits, Unemployment Allowance, ESIC Extension till 2027
Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) scheme is launched by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to provide cash compensation. Learn about the latest extension up to June 2027, unemployment allowance benefits, eligibility criteria, and how to apply.
The Beemit Vyakti kalyan Yojana(ABVKY) is a social security welfare scheme implemented by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). It provides cash compensation to insured workers financial stability who experience sudden job losses.
The Scheme was first launched in July 11 2018 for tow years. Now the scheme has been further extended to 30 June 2027.
The scheme was launched in phasedwise basis to provide the financial assistance to those who are currently unemployed. It ensures financial relief for formal sector employees across India.
ESIC Extension and Recent Updates
The scheme remains active through an official extension from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027. The scheme continues to offer tangible relief. The scheme has benefited the thousands of beneficiaries through recieving funds via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The process has been simplified to claim settlements are managed digitally through the ESIC portal and direct transfer into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar linked bank account.
Benefits of ABYKY
The Scheme provided followng financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries:
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Beneficiaries receive financial relief equal to 50% of their average daily earnings. This is calculated based on total earnings divided by 730 days across the previous four contribution periods.
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The allowance is payable for a maximum duration of 90 days (approx. 3 months) during a single, lifetime spell of unemployment.
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Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) approved funds are transferred safely and promptly directly into worker's verified bank account.
Eligibility Criteria for ABVYK
To avail the unemployment benefit under the scheme applicants must fulfill following eligibility:
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Must be an employee of covered under Section 2(9) of the ESI Act, 1948
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Must have been in insurable employment fora minimum period of one year or 12 months prior to unemployment
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Must have contributed to the for not less than 78 days in at least one completed contribution period within 12 months preceding unemployment.
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Must be officially unemployed at the time of claiming the relief.
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The Aadhaar card and bank account details of the Insured Person(IP) must be linked.
When is relief not available ?
Any beneficiary will not be able to claim allowance under the ABVKY scheme under the following circumstances
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If unemployment is a result of proven misconduct, dismissal or disciplinary action.
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In cases of voluntary retirement (VRS), premature retirement or voluntary abandonment of employment.
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If unemployment occurs due to an illegal strike or factory lockout declared by a competent authority.
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Upon attaining the age of superannuation or retirement).
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If the individual has been convicted of making false statements under Section 84 of the ESI Act.
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If the beneficiary secures alternative, gainful employment during the 3-month claim window.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com