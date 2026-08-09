Basant Kumar Meghwal: First Indian to Win a Silver Medal in High Jump at World Athletics U-20 Championships
Meet Basant Kumar Meghwal, the 19-year-old Indian high jumper who won silver at the 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships and became the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the event.
India has achieved a historic milestone in athletics. Basant Kumar Meghwal, a 19-year-old high jumper from Rajasthan, won the silver medal in men's high jump at the 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships in Oregon, USA.
He cleared 2.21 metres, equalling his personal best, to finish second in the competition and became the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.
His performance made him the first Indian athlete to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.
Basant finished behind Younes Ayachi of Algeria, while Otis Poole of Great Britain won the bronze medal. All three athletes failed to clear 2.24m, so the medals were decided through a countback.
Ayachi had cleared 2.21m in his first attempt, while Basant needed two attempts and Poole needed three.
Here's everything you need to know about Basant Kumar Meghwal, who won a silver medal in the high jump at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.
Here's everything you need to know about Basant Kumar Meghwal, India's historic high jump medallist.
Basant Kumar Meghwal Biography
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Aspect
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Details
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Full Name
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Basant Kumar Meghwal
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Age
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19 years (as of 2026)
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Country
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India
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Sport
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Athletics
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Event
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Men's High Jump
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Hometown
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Anupgarh, Rajasthan
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World Athletics U-20 Championships 2026
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Silver Medal
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Best Clearance
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2.21 metres
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Personal Best
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2.21 metres
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Major Achievement
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First Indian to win a high jump medal at World Athletics U-20 Championships
World Athletics' 2026 performance lists record Basant's 2.21m personal best and identify him as an Indian U20 high jumper born on January 7, 2007.
Basant Kumar Meghwal's Historic Performance at World Athletics U-20 Championships
Basant competed in the men's high jump at the 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships in Oregon.
He jumped 2.21 metres, which was his previous personal best in high jump. The competition became very close at 2.21m. Basant, Ayachi and Poole were the only three athletes left after clearing the minimum height to qualify for the next round; other than those three, none of them could clear 2.24 m.
The final positions were then decided through countback. Ayachi won gold because he cleared 2.21m on his first attempt, while Basant took silver after clearing it on his second attempt. Poole finished third after using three attempts.
Men's High Jump Final, 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships
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Position
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Athlete
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Country
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Best Clearance
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Medal
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1
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Younes Ayachi
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Algeria
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2.21m
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Gold
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2
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Basant Kumar Meghwal
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India
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2.21m
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Silver
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3
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Otis Poole
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Great Britain
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2.21m
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Bronze
Who is Basant Kumar Meghwal?
Basant Kumar Meghwal is a young Indian high jumper from Anupgarh in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. He is becoming one of the rising and promising junior athletes in the World Athletics U-20 Championships.
His 2026 season has been particularly successful. Before his historic World Athletics U-20 medal, he had already recorded a 2.20m jump to win gold at the 22nd Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.
World Athletics' U20 rankings also show Basant among the leading junior high jumpers in 2026, with a best mark of 2.21m.
Basant Kumar Meghwal's Major Career Achievements
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Year
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Achievement
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2024
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Recorded a 2.10m high jump in Bhubaneswar
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2026
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Cleared 2.20m at the Asian U-20 Championships
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2026
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Won gold in men's high jump at the Asian U-20 Championships
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2026
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Recorded a personal best of 2.21m
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2026
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Won silver in men's high jump at World Athletics U-20 Championships
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2026
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Became the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U-20 Championships
World Athletics records show Basant had already cleared 2.10m in December 2024 and improved to 2.21m in 2026.
Why is Basant's Medal Historic?
Basant's silver medal is important because it is India's first-ever medal in the high jump event at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.
His achievement also adds to India's strong showing at the 2026 championships. According to the report provided, Basant's silver was India's second medal of the ongoing championship, following Ashish Yadav's silver medal in javelin throw.
His performance shows the growing strength of Indian athletics at the junior level and gives India another promising name to watch in the high jump.
Basant Kumar Meghwal: Key Facts
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Key Fact
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Information
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Athlete
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Basant Kumar Meghwal
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Age
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19 years
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State
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Rajasthan
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Hometown
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Anupgarh
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Event
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Men's High Jump
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Historic Medal
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First Indian high jump medal at World Athletics U-20 Championships
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2026 World U20 Result
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Silver
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Clearance
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2.21m
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Gold Medallist
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Younes Ayachi, Algeria
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Bronze Medallist
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Otis Poole, Great Britain
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Asian U20 Result
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Gold
Basant Kumar Meghwal has created history for India by winning silver in men's high jump at the 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships. His 2.21m clearance equalled his personal best and made him the first Indian high jumper to win a medal at the World U-20 Championships.
His success in both the Asian U-20 Championships and the World U-20 Championships in 2026 makes Basant one of India's young athletics talents to watch in the coming years.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.