Basant Kumar Meghwal: First Indian to Win a Silver Medal in High Jump at World Athletics U-20 Championships

India has achieved a historic milestone in athletics. Basant Kumar Meghwal, a 19-year-old high jumper from Rajasthan, won the silver medal in men's high jump at the 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships in Oregon, USA. He cleared 2.21 metres, equalling his personal best, to finish second in the competition and became the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U-20 Championships. His performance made him the first Indian athlete to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U-20 Championships. Basant finished behind Younes Ayachi of Algeria, while Otis Poole of Great Britain won the bronze medal. All three athletes failed to clear 2.24m, so the medals were decided through a countback. Ayachi had cleared 2.21m in his first attempt, while Basant needed two attempts and Poole needed three.

Here's everything you need to know about Basant Kumar Meghwal, who won a silver medal in the high jump at the World Athletics U-20 Championships. Here's everything you need to know about Basant Kumar Meghwal, India's historic high jump medallist. Basant Kumar Meghwal Biography Aspect Details Full Name Basant Kumar Meghwal Age 19 years (as of 2026) Country India Sport Athletics Event Men's High Jump Hometown Anupgarh, Rajasthan World Athletics U-20 Championships 2026 Silver Medal Best Clearance 2.21 metres Personal Best 2.21 metres Major Achievement First Indian to win a high jump medal at World Athletics U-20 Championships World Athletics' 2026 performance lists record Basant's 2.21m personal best and identify him as an Indian U20 high jumper born on January 7, 2007.

Basant Kumar Meghwal's Historic Performance at World Athletics U-20 Championships Basant competed in the men's high jump at the 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships in Oregon. He jumped 2.21 metres, which was his previous personal best in high jump. The competition became very close at 2.21m. Basant, Ayachi and Poole were the only three athletes left after clearing the minimum height to qualify for the next round; other than those three, none of them could clear 2.24 m. The final positions were then decided through countback. Ayachi won gold because he cleared 2.21m on his first attempt, while Basant took silver after clearing it on his second attempt. Poole finished third after using three attempts. Men's High Jump Final, 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships Position Athlete Country Best Clearance Medal 1 Younes Ayachi Algeria 2.21m Gold 2 Basant Kumar Meghwal India 2.21m Silver 3 Otis Poole Great Britain 2.21m Bronze

Who is Basant Kumar Meghwal? Basant Kumar Meghwal is a young Indian high jumper from Anupgarh in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. He is becoming one of the rising and promising junior athletes in the World Athletics U-20 Championships. His 2026 season has been particularly successful. Before his historic World Athletics U-20 medal, he had already recorded a 2.20m jump to win gold at the 22nd Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong. World Athletics' U20 rankings also show Basant among the leading junior high jumpers in 2026, with a best mark of 2.21m. Basant Kumar Meghwal's Major Career Achievements Year Achievement 2024 Recorded a 2.10m high jump in Bhubaneswar 2026 Cleared 2.20m at the Asian U-20 Championships 2026 Won gold in men's high jump at the Asian U-20 Championships 2026 Recorded a personal best of 2.21m 2026 Won silver in men's high jump at World Athletics U-20 Championships 2026 Became the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U-20 Championships

World Athletics records show Basant had already cleared 2.10m in December 2024 and improved to 2.21m in 2026. Why is Basant's Medal Historic? Basant's silver medal is important because it is India's first-ever medal in the high jump event at the World Athletics U-20 Championships. His achievement also adds to India's strong showing at the 2026 championships. According to the report provided, Basant's silver was India's second medal of the ongoing championship, following Ashish Yadav's silver medal in javelin throw. His performance shows the growing strength of Indian athletics at the junior level and gives India another promising name to watch in the high jump. Basant Kumar Meghwal: Key Facts Key Fact Information Athlete Basant Kumar Meghwal Age 19 years State Rajasthan Hometown Anupgarh Event Men's High Jump Historic Medal First Indian high jump medal at World Athletics U-20 Championships 2026 World U20 Result Silver Clearance 2.21m Gold Medallist Younes Ayachi, Algeria Bronze Medallist Otis Poole, Great Britain Asian U20 Result Gold