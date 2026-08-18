BJP New National Team 2026: Full List of Members Including VPs, General Secretaries, and Others
BJP New Team 2026 List: Check the complete list of 65 office-bearers under Nitin Nabin. Find full details on VPs, General Secretaries and new faces.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially introduced its new national leadership team under the leadership of President Nitin Nabin. The changes within the organization have given rise to a very strong team of 65 members of which 51 are new.
The restructuring includes mixing together well-known political personas with young and energetic politicians for the needs of all upcoming elections.
Highlights of the BJP Induction 2026
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New Leadership Team Composition: The new implementation of the new leadership team includes 13 National Vice Presidents, 8 National General Secretaries, and 16 National Secretaries, as well as cell coordinators and morcha presidents.
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Senior Politicians Returning and Being Appointed: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani gets the position of National General Secretary; veteran politician Ram Madhav returns to the party as a national vice president. Former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb also accepted the position of National General Secretary.
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Regularity of functions of Nitin Nabin's team: B.L. Santhosh retains his important position of National General Secretary (Organization). The same applies to key strategists Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal who remained as National General Secretaries, keeping existing structure of the party intact.
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Financial Stewardship: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been designated as the National Treasurer. A portfolio he previously managed successfully from 2010 to 2014.
Full List of BJP National Office-Bearers 2026
National Vice Presidents (13 Members)
The group consists of vice presidents who keep the balance between local standpoints and past administration experience:
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Vasundhara Raje Scindia: Rajasthan
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Tirath Singh Rawat: Uttarakhand
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Ram Madhav: Delhi
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Baijayant Jay Panda: Odisha
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D. Purandeshwari: Andhra Pradesh
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Rekha Verma: Uttar Pradesh
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Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi: Gujarat
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Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar: Maharashtra
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Manpreet Singh Badal: Punjab
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Lal Singh Arya: Madhya Pradesh
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Prof. M. Nagaraja: Karnataka
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Prof. Tariq Mansoor: Uttar Pradesh
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Dr. Madhuchandra Kar: West Bengal
National General Secretaries and Organizational Leadership
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National General Secretary (Organisation): B.L. Santhosh (Delhi)
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National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation): Shivprakash (Mumbai), Saudan Singh (Chandigarh)
National General Secretaries (8 Members)
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Vinod Tawde-Maharashtra
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Sunil Bansal-Delhi
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Biplab Kumar Deb - Tripura
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Smriti Irani - Uttar Pradesh
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Dr. Satish Poonia -Rajasthan
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Gajendra Patel -Madhya Pradesh
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Harish Dwivedi -Uttar Pradesh
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Sanjay Bhatia - Haryana
National Secretaries
To bring in innovative ideas, the party has appointed 16 national secretaries which comprise many well-known political figures and young leaders:
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Kavita Patidar (Madhya Pradesh)
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K. Surendran (Kerala)
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Dr. Bhola Singh (Uttar Pradesh)
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Dr. Pradip Varma (Jharkhand)
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Jagdish I. Patel (Gujarat)
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Dr. Sandeep Pathak (Delhi)
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Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland)
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Sangeeta Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)
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Anil Antony (Kerala)
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Dr. M. Venkateshan (Tamil Nadu)
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Manoj Tigga (West Bengal)
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Siddharth Shambhu (Bihar)
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Dr. Swadesh Singh (Delhi)
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Mriganka Deo Barman (Assam)
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Rohan Gupta (Gujarat)
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Jai Prakash (Delhi)
Treasurers & Central Office Management
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National Treasurer: Piyush Goyal (Maharashtra)
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National Joint Treasurer: Rajesh Mangal (Rajasthan)
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Central Office In-charge: Tarun Chugh (Punjab)
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Central Office Secretary: Mahendra Pandey (Uttarakhand)
Morcha Presidents (Frontal Wings)
The leadership of the party's various divisions has been fully revamped in order to strengthen its ties with distinct communities:
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Yuva Morcha (Youth Wing): Dr. Hemang Joshi (Gujarat)
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Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing): Roop Kumari Choudhary (Chhattisgarh)
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OBC Morcha: Amarpal Maurya (Uttar Pradesh)
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Kisan Morcha (Farmers' Wing): Bansilal Gurjar (Madhya Pradesh)
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SC Morcha: Shivesh Kumar Ram (Bihar)
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ST Morcha: Dr. Mannalal Rawat (Rajasthan)
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Minority Morcha: Kunwar Basit Ali (Uttar Pradesh)
Media and Social Media Teams
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Media Convenor: Anil Baluni (Uttarakhand)
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Media Co-Convenors: Ashish Usha Agrawal (Madhya Pradesh), Pradeep Bhandari (Delhi), Siddharth Yadav (Delhi)
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Social Media Convenor: Deepak Mhaskey (Chhattisgarh)
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Social Media Co-Convenors: Priti Gandhi (Maharashtra), Shivanand Dwivedi (Delhi), Alok Bhatt (Uttarakhand), Arun Yadav (Haryana)
The new team comprises a combination of experienced executives and fresh, eager new faces. Representing various states and focusing on upcoming government tasks, Nitin Nabin's newly formed team is ready for powerful execution.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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