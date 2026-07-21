Char Dham Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand; IMD Issues Red Alert
Char Dham Yatra has been suspended by the Uttarakhand administration due to heavy rainfall and landslide risks. Know why the pilgrimage has been halted, the latest advisory and what pilgrims should do next.
The Uttarakhand Government on Monday has suspended the Char Dham Yatra after India Meteorological Department has issued Red and Orange alert in several location of Uttarakhand. Authorities have advised devotees to postpone their journey until weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe.
Why Has the Char Dham Yatra Been Suspended?
The pilgrimage has been suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall and landslides, making the Char Dham routes unsafe. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange weather alerts for parts of Uttarakhand.
What Has the Uttarakhand Government Said?
Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has directed district officials to ensure that pilgrims who are already on the route are taken to a safe location. Futhermore, Pandey has instructed to only allow the pilgrims to resume the yatra once the weather conditions are better.
Which Char Dham Shrines Are Covered?
The Char Dham Yatra includes four revered Hindu pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. First is Yamunotri, dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. Second is Gangotri, dedicated to Goddess Ganga. Third is Kedarnath, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Fourth is Badrinath, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Every year, lakhs of devotees go for these pilgrimage between May and October.
What Should Pilgrims Do Now?
The Uttarakhand administration has advised pilgrims to postpone travel until official clearance is issued, follow weather updates and government advisories, avoid travelling on blocked or damaged roads, stay at designated safe locations if already on the route and resume the journey only after authorities declare the routes safe.
Water rise in Alaknanda and Mandakini Rivers
Continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag district has led to an increase in the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers. Both rivers are close to the warning levels. Rudraprayag recorded 22 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Ukhimath received 77 mm and Jakholi recorded 53 mm. According to the latest readings Alaknanda River is at 625.00 metres and the Mandakini River is at 624.15 metres.
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