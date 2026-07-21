Char Dham Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand; IMD Issues Red Alert

The Uttarakhand Government on Monday has suspended the Char Dham Yatra after India Meteorological Department has issued Red and Orange alert in several location of Uttarakhand. Authorities have advised devotees to postpone their journey until weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe.

Why Has the Char Dham Yatra Been Suspended?

The pilgrimage has been suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall and landslides, making the Char Dham routes unsafe. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange weather alerts for parts of Uttarakhand.

What Has the Uttarakhand Government Said?

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has directed district officials to ensure that pilgrims who are already on the route are taken to a safe location. Futhermore, Pandey has instructed to only allow the pilgrims to resume the yatra once the weather conditions are better.