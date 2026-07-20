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FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners List (1930–2026): Complete Year-Wise Champions

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 15:43 IST

Explore the complete list of FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners from 1930 to 2026. Learn about the tournament’s highest goalscorers and historic records.

List of Golden Boot Winners
List of Golden Boot Winners

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is offered to the player who scores the most goals in one World Cup season. Since the beginning of the World Cup, there have been many amazing players that have grabbed this title quite easily. 

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has added a new name to this list. Kylian Mbappe from France has scored the most goals in this World Cup and took the Golden Boot with 10 goals. He is now the first player ever to win the Golden Boot in two different World Cups, in 2022 and again in 2026.

Here is the complete list of the Golden Boot winners from 1930 to 2026. 

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners List (1930–2026)

In 1962, 6 players had a tie and shared the Golden Boot. It was the biggest tie ever. Here is the year-by-year breakdown of the Golden Boot winners: 

Year

Host

Winner

Country

Goals

1930

Uruguay

Guillermo Stabile

Argentina

8

1934

Italy

Oldrich Nejedly

Czechoslovakia

5

1938

France

Leonidas

Brazil

7

1950

Brazil

Ademir

Brazil

9

1954

Switzerland

Sandor Kocsis

Hungary

11

1958

Sweden

Just Fontaine

France

13

1962

Chile

Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha,

Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez

Brazil, Chile, Hungary, USSR, Yugoslavia

4

1966

England

Eusebio

Portugal

9

1970

Mexico

Gerd Muller

West Germany

10

1974

West Germany

Grzegorz Lato

Poland

7

1978

Argentina

Mario Kempes

Argentina

6

1982

Spain

Paolo Rossi

Italy

6

1986

Mexico

Gary Lineker

England

6

1990

Italy

Salvatore Schillaci

Italy

6

1994

USA

Hristo Stoichkov & Oleg Salenko

Bulgaria & Russia

6

1998

France

Davor Suker

Croatia

6

2002

Korea/Japan

Ronaldo

Brazil

8

2006

Germany

Miroslav Klose

Germany

5

2010

South Africa

Thomas Muller

Germany

5

2014

Brazil

James Rodriguez

Colombia

6

2018

Russia

Harry Kane

England

6

2022

Qatar

Kylian Mbappe

France

8

2026

USA/Canada/Mexico

Kylian Mbappe

France

10

Golden Boot Winners by Country

The most number of Golden Boots in respect to the country sits with Brazil. Here are the top scorers: 

Country

Winners (players)

Years

Brazil

5

1938, 1950, 1962 (2 players), 2002

France

2 (one player won it twice)

1958, 2022, 2026

Germany/West Germany

3

1970, 2006, 2010

Argentina

2

1930, 1978

Italy

2

1982, 1990

England

2

1986, 2018

Hungary

2

1954, 1962

Chile, Soviet Union, Yugoslavia

1 each

1962 (shared)

Czechoslovakia, Portugal, Poland, Croatia, Colombia, Bulgaria, Russia

1 each

1934, 1966, 1974, 1998, 2014, 1994, 1994

Most Goals Scored to Win the Golden Boot

There are very few players who have even reached the double digits in terms of goals during FIFA World Cups. This shows the intense and strong competition that restricts players to score more and more goals. Here are a few players who have scored the most goals and won the Golden Boot: 

  • Just Fontaine, 13 goals, 1958

  • Sandor Kocsis, 11 goals, 1954

  • Gerd Muller, 10 goals, 1970

  • Kylian Mbappe, 10 goals, 2026

Which Players Have Scored the Least Goals and Won the Golden Boot?

As of 2026, 2 players which are Miroslav Klose and Thomas Muller have won the Golden Boot with just 5 goals each. Miroslav won the title in 2006 and Thomas grabbed it in 2010. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 15:43 IST

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