FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners List (1930–2026): Complete Year-Wise Champions

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is offered to the player who scores the most goals in one World Cup season. Since the beginning of the World Cup, there have been many amazing players that have grabbed this title quite easily.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has added a new name to this list. Kylian Mbappe from France has scored the most goals in this World Cup and took the Golden Boot with 10 goals. He is now the first player ever to win the Golden Boot in two different World Cups, in 2022 and again in 2026.

Here is the complete list of the Golden Boot winners from 1930 to 2026.

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners List (1930–2026)

In 1962, 6 players had a tie and shared the Golden Boot. It was the biggest tie ever. Here is the year-by-year breakdown of the Golden Boot winners: