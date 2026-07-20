FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners List (1930–2026): Complete Year-Wise Champions
Explore the complete list of FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners from 1930 to 2026. Learn about the tournament’s highest goalscorers and historic records.
The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is offered to the player who scores the most goals in one World Cup season. Since the beginning of the World Cup, there have been many amazing players that have grabbed this title quite easily.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has added a new name to this list. Kylian Mbappe from France has scored the most goals in this World Cup and took the Golden Boot with 10 goals. He is now the first player ever to win the Golden Boot in two different World Cups, in 2022 and again in 2026.
Here is the complete list of the Golden Boot winners from 1930 to 2026.
FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winners List (1930–2026)
In 1962, 6 players had a tie and shared the Golden Boot. It was the biggest tie ever. Here is the year-by-year breakdown of the Golden Boot winners:
|
Year
|
Host
|
Winner
|
Country
|
Goals
|
1930
|
Uruguay
|
Guillermo Stabile
|
Argentina
|
8
|
1934
|
Italy
|
Oldrich Nejedly
|
Czechoslovakia
|
5
|
1938
|
France
|
Leonidas
|
Brazil
|
7
|
1950
|
Brazil
|
Ademir
|
Brazil
|
9
|
1954
|
Switzerland
|
Sandor Kocsis
|
Hungary
|
11
|
1958
|
Sweden
|
Just Fontaine
|
France
|
13
|
1962
|
Chile
|
Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha,
Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez
|
Brazil, Chile, Hungary, USSR, Yugoslavia
|
4
|
1966
|
England
|
Eusebio
|
Portugal
|
9
|
1970
|
Mexico
|
Gerd Muller
|
West Germany
|
10
|
1974
|
West Germany
|
Grzegorz Lato
|
Poland
|
7
|
1978
|
Argentina
|
Mario Kempes
|
Argentina
|
6
|
1982
|
Spain
|
Paolo Rossi
|
Italy
|
6
|
1986
|
Mexico
|
Gary Lineker
|
England
|
6
|
1990
|
Italy
|
Salvatore Schillaci
|
Italy
|
6
|
1994
|
USA
|
Hristo Stoichkov & Oleg Salenko
|
Bulgaria & Russia
|
6
|
1998
|
France
|
Davor Suker
|
Croatia
|
6
|
2002
|
Korea/Japan
|
Ronaldo
|
Brazil
|
8
|
2006
|
Germany
|
Miroslav Klose
|
Germany
|
5
|
2010
|
South Africa
|
Thomas Muller
|
Germany
|
5
|
2014
|
Brazil
|
James Rodriguez
|
Colombia
|
6
|
2018
|
Russia
|
Harry Kane
|
England
|
6
|
2022
|
Qatar
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
France
|
8
|
2026
|
USA/Canada/Mexico
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
France
|
10
Golden Boot Winners by Country
The most number of Golden Boots in respect to the country sits with Brazil. Here are the top scorers:
|
Country
|
Winners (players)
|
Years
|
Brazil
|
5
|
1938, 1950, 1962 (2 players), 2002
|
France
|
2 (one player won it twice)
|
1958, 2022, 2026
|
Germany/West Germany
|
3
|
1970, 2006, 2010
|
Argentina
|
2
|
1930, 1978
|
Italy
|
2
|
1982, 1990
|
England
|
2
|
1986, 2018
|
Hungary
|
2
|
1954, 1962
|
Chile, Soviet Union, Yugoslavia
|
1 each
|
1962 (shared)
|
Czechoslovakia, Portugal, Poland, Croatia, Colombia, Bulgaria, Russia
|
1 each
|
1934, 1966, 1974, 1998, 2014, 1994, 1994
Most Goals Scored to Win the Golden Boot
There are very few players who have even reached the double digits in terms of goals during FIFA World Cups. This shows the intense and strong competition that restricts players to score more and more goals. Here are a few players who have scored the most goals and won the Golden Boot:
-
Just Fontaine, 13 goals, 1958
-
Sandor Kocsis, 11 goals, 1954
-
Gerd Muller, 10 goals, 1970
-
Kylian Mbappe, 10 goals, 2026
Which Players Have Scored the Least Goals and Won the Golden Boot?
As of 2026, 2 players which are Miroslav Klose and Thomas Muller have won the Golden Boot with just 5 goals each. Miroslav won the title in 2006 and Thomas grabbed it in 2010.
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