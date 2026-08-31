Delhi Has India's Lowest Debt Burden, Arunachal Pradesh Highest: RBI State Fiscal Tracker
Explore the latest RBI State Fiscal Tracker findings. Discover why Delhi boasts India’s lowest debt burden at 1.3% while Arunachal Pradesh records the highest at 57%.
The latest report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), by examining sub-national finance data, reveals the startling disparity in the fiscal health of various states in India. Based on the available estimates, the National Capital Territory of Delhi emerges as the region with the lowest government debt, while Arunachal Pradesh stands at the other end of the spectrum.
The RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India) State Fiscal Health Tracker outlines disparities in economic health across Indian states and Union Territories.
Keyhighlights
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Fiscal Polarities:The National Capital Territory of Delhi has the lightest debt load among all Indian states at 1.3 percent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). In contrast, Arunachal Pradesh has a debt burden that is the heaviest at 57.0 percent of its GSDP.
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Structural Context:The State Finances Report identifies the high debt levels among hilly or special-category states such as Arunachal Pradesh as resulting from small economic bases combined with high infrastructure requirements. In contrast, the lower debt levels of urban states are due to their strong internal revenue generation.
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Broad Fiscal Parameters In addition to debt burden, the report presents various fiscal parameters such as interest payment burden, which differs greatly from states such as Punjab that are under huge stress for servicing debt, while the best fiscal states have more flexibility in making capital investments.
State Debt Burden Rankings
There is a staggering 55.7 % point difference between the top and bottom performers in India. Economists have used outstanding liabilities as a share of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to obtain a clearer picture of real debt stress rather than relying solely on absolute rupee amounts.
Delhi: The state with the lowest debt-to-GSDP ratio at only 1.3 percent.
Arunachal Pradesh: The state with the highest debt burden of the country at 57.0 percent.
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Rank Category
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State / UT
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Debt-to-GSDP Ratio (%)
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Lowest Debt (Top Performers)
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Delhi
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1.3%
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Odisha
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16.3%
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Gujarat
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17.9%
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Maharashtra
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19.0%
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Uttarakhand
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24.2%
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Highest Debt (Bottom Performers)
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Arunachal Pradesh
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57.0%
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Punjab
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46.6%
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Himachal Pradesh
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45.2%
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West Bengal
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39.3%
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Meghalaya
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38.8%
Understanding the Fiscal Divergence
The statistics highlight the significant structural variances within regional economies. Smaller states or those with rugged terrains like Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya have higher per capita development costs due to geographical constraints, which puts them in a difficult position regarding internal revenue generation.
Thus, these states end up relying on transfers from the center and market borrowings, which raises their outstanding debt-to-GSDP ratios even though the absolute debt amounts remain low.
On the other hand, economies that are centered in their urban hubs and industrialized provinces like Delhi, Odisha, Gujarat, and Maharashtra benefit from good tax collection systems, strong service sectors, and high levels of commercial activities.
Finance experts believe that even though debt-to-GSDP ratios provide much-needed insights, they should be seen in combination with state-specific revenue details, capital spending plans, and ongoing interest payment commitments to track overall regional financial stability.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com