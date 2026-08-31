Delhi Has India's Lowest Debt Burden, Arunachal Pradesh Highest: RBI State Fiscal Tracker

The latest report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), by examining sub-national finance data, reveals the startling disparity in the fiscal health of various states in India. Based on the available estimates, the National Capital Territory of Delhi emerges as the region with the lowest government debt, while Arunachal Pradesh stands at the other end of the spectrum. The RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India) State Fiscal Health Tracker outlines disparities in economic health across Indian states and Union Territories. Keyhighlights Fiscal Polarities:The National Capital Territory of Delhi has the lightest debt load among all Indian states at 1.3 percent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). In contrast, Arunachal Pradesh has a debt burden that is the heaviest at 57.0 percent of its GSDP.

Structural Context:The State Finances Report identifies the high debt levels among hilly or special-category states such as Arunachal Pradesh as resulting from small economic bases combined with high infrastructure requirements. In contrast, the lower debt levels of urban states are due to their strong internal revenue generation.

Broad Fiscal Parameters In addition to debt burden, the report presents various fiscal parameters such as interest payment burden, which differs greatly from states such as Punjab that are under huge stress for servicing debt, while the best fiscal states have more flexibility in making capital investments.

State Debt Burden Rankings There is a staggering 55.7 % point difference between the top and bottom performers in India. Economists have used outstanding liabilities as a share of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to obtain a clearer picture of real debt stress rather than relying solely on absolute rupee amounts. Delhi: The state with the lowest debt-to-GSDP ratio at only 1.3 percent. Arunachal Pradesh: The state with the highest debt burden of the country at 57.0 percent. Rank Category State / UT Debt-to-GSDP Ratio (%) Lowest Debt (Top Performers) Delhi 1.3% Odisha 16.3% Gujarat 17.9% Maharashtra 19.0% Uttarakhand 24.2% Highest Debt (Bottom Performers) Arunachal Pradesh 57.0% Punjab 46.6% Himachal Pradesh 45.2% West Bengal 39.3% Meghalaya 38.8%

Understanding the Fiscal Divergence The statistics highlight the significant structural variances within regional economies. Smaller states or those with rugged terrains like Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya have higher per capita development costs due to geographical constraints, which puts them in a difficult position regarding internal revenue generation. Thus, these states end up relying on transfers from the center and market borrowings, which raises their outstanding debt-to-GSDP ratios even though the absolute debt amounts remain low. On the other hand, economies that are centered in their urban hubs and industrialized provinces like Delhi, Odisha, Gujarat, and Maharashtra benefit from good tax collection systems, strong service sectors, and high levels of commercial activities.