Delhi Rain: Capital Records Wettest August Day in 2 Years; More Showers Likely Today

Delhi recorded its wettest August day in two years. The national capital received 98.7 mm of rain in 24 hours. Rain brought relief from humid weather but also raising concerns over waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Keep reading to know in detail.

How Much Rain Did Delhi Receive?

Delhi recorded 98.7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. This was the highest single day rainfall recorded in August in two years. The rainfall was measured between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday.

When Did Delhi Last Record More Rain in August?

The last higher single day rainfall in August was recorded on August 1, 2024. Delhi received 107.6 mm of rain on that day. The latest 98.7 mm rainfall is therefore the highest August 24-hour rainfall since that 2024 spell.