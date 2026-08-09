Delhi Rain: Capital Records Wettest August Day in 2 Years; More Showers Likely Today
Delhi recorded 98.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours, making it the wettest August day in two years. Check the latest weather forecast and rainfall details.
Delhi recorded its wettest August day in two years. The national capital received 98.7 mm of rain in 24 hours. Rain brought relief from humid weather but also raising concerns over waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Keep reading to know in detail.
How Much Rain Did Delhi Receive?
Delhi recorded 98.7 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. This was the highest single day rainfall recorded in August in two years. The rainfall was measured between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday.
When Did Delhi Last Record More Rain in August?
The last higher single day rainfall in August was recorded on August 1, 2024. Delhi received 107.6 mm of rain on that day. The latest 98.7 mm rainfall is therefore the highest August 24-hour rainfall since that 2024 spell.
Why Is Delhi Receiving Heavy Rain?
The rainfall is part of the ongoing southwest monsoon activity over northern India. Monsoon conditions can produce short periods of intense rainfall when moisture-rich winds interact with favourable atmospheric conditions.
What Impact Can Heavy Rain Have on Delhi?
Heavy rainfall can affect daily life in several ways like waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion, reduced visibility for motorists, delays in public transport, temporary disruption to normal commuting and risk of rain-related incidents in vulnerable areas.
Delhi Rainfall
|Metric / Parameter
|Value / Details
|Latest 24-hour rainfall
|98.7 mm
|Previous higher August single-day rainfall
|107.6 mm
|Previous record date
|August 1, 2024
|Latest measurement period
|8:30 am Friday to 8:30 am Saturday
Delhi Weather: What Should Residents Expect?
More showers are possible. Cloudy weather is likely to continue during active rain spells. People travelling should allow extra time. Motorists should exercise caution on waterlogged roads. Residents in low-lying areas should monitor local weather updates.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.