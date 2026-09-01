Delhi SIR Draft Voter List 2026: 1 in 3 Voters Excluded; How to Check Yours and Re-enroll

On August 31, 2026, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Draft Electoral Roll was published by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi. The updated roll indicates that there has been a considerable change in the voting population of the National Capital Territory as out of the 1.45 crore electors registered, around 47.7 lakh or 32.8% of the overall voters, are not included in the draft electoral roll. So, in other words, approximately 1 out of every 3 voters in Delhi is absent from the electoral roll. Whether you are a student or a first-time voter or a young professional living in the Delhi region, you must check your voting status without any delay to be eligible to vote in the elections. Delhi SIR Draft Roll 2026: Key Highlights Total Electorate: 1,45,10,299 (1.45 crore)

Electorate Covered in Draft Roll: 97.5 Lakh

Electorate Not Covered (ASDDO): 47.7 Lakh

Claims and Objections Time Period: August 31, 2026- September 30, 2026

Claims Settlement by ERO: up to October 29, 2026

Final Electoral Roll Release Date: November 4, 2026.

What Were the Reasons for the Exclusion of 47.7 Lakh Voters? The Election Commission of India, from June 30 to August 17, 2026, carried a comprehensive door-to-door numbering exercise in Delhi. In that process, the BLOs have successfully collected and digitized the forms of 67.18% of the voters. The remaining 32.8% of the voters whose forms could not be collected during the physical visits have been placed in ASDDO to be categorized as follows:

Absent (not present at home at the time of the visits)

Shifted (moved permanently)

Dead

Duplicate (more than one entry in voter records)

Other/Foreigners. The exclusion rate in Delhi was uneven across Assembly Constituencies due to its large floating population (tenants, professionals, students). Rohini was the most digitised constituency (83.43%) while Tughlakabad was the least (52.15%) (almost half of the voters were excluded there).

Exclusion from the draft roll does not imply permanent exclusion. If your name is missing or you shift residence, your inclusion demand can be filed by September 30, 2026. How to Check Your Name on Delhi Draft Voter List 2026 You can ascertain the inclusion of your name in the draft voter list through the official website of the Election Commission of India. Method 1: Using the ECI Voter Services Portal Visit the Election Commission official website: voters.eci.gov.in or use the Voter Helpline App.

Click “Search in the Electoral Roll” button.

Choose one of the search options:

By EPIC number (Voter ID): Choose Delhi, enter your EPIC number, and fill the captcha before clicking Search.

By Mobile Number: Choose Delhi, enter your registered mobile number and get the OTP before searching for your name.

By Details: Enter your name, father’s/husband’s name, date of birth/age and assembly constituency.

If your record shows “Active”, it implies that you are on the draft voter list.

Method 1: Using the ECI Voter Services Portal Visit the Election Commission official website: voters.eci.gov.in or use the Voter Helpline App.

Click “Search in the Electoral Roll” button.

Choose one of the search options:

By EPIC number (Voter ID): Choose Delhi, enter your EPIC number, and fill the captcha before clicking Search.

By Mobile Number: Choose Delhi, enter your registered mobile number and get the OTP before searching for your name.

By Details: Enter your name, father’s/husband’s name, date of birth/age, and assembly constituency.

If your record shows “Active”, it implies that you are on the draft voter list. Method 2: Downloading the Draft Voter List PDF from the CEO Delhi Website Go to the official Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi website (ceodelhi.gov.in)

Click on “Draft Electoral Roll 2026”

Select your district and assembly constituency

Find your polling station and download the voter list PDF.

You can verify whether your name is included in the draft roll through the official portal of the Election Commission of India. What to Do If Your Name Is Missing from the Draft Roll If your name has been excluded, you must take corrective action before September 30, 2026. Submit the appropriate ECI form online or offline: Status / Objective Form Required Action Required New Voter / Name Missing from Draft Form 6 Fill online at voters.eci.gov.in or submit offline to your local BLO/ERO. Objection or Request Deletion Form 7 File online or physically at your Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) office. Correction of Details / Shifting Address Form 8 Submit along with updated address or identity proofs online. Some Important Documents Required for Form 6: Proof of Age/DOB: 10/12 Class Board Certificate, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Birth Certificate.

Proof of Residence: Aadhaar Card, Passport, Indian Bank/Post Office Passbook, Electric/Water bill or Registered Lease Agreement.