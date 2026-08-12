Delhi Traffic Advisory for August 13: Red Fort Roads to Remain Closed for Independence Day Rehearsal, Check Routes and Diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Several roads in central Delhi will remain closed to general traffic on August 13, 2026. Keep reading to know in detail.

When Will Traffic Restrictions Be Imposed?

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Thursday, August 13. Roads around the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. Only vehicles carrying valid rehearsal permissions and parking labels will be allowed on the restricted stretches.

Which Roads Will Be Closed?

The following roads will remain closed to general traffic between 4 am and 10 am.

Netaji Subhash Marg: Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk

Lothian Road: GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk

S.P. Mukherjee Marg: H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk