Delhi Traffic Advisory for August 13: Red Fort Roads to Remain Closed for Independence Day Rehearsal, Check Routes and Diversions
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for August 13 ahead of the Independence Day full-dress rehearsal. Check road closures, traffic restrictions and diversions.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Several roads in central Delhi will remain closed to general traffic on August 13, 2026. Keep reading to know in detail.
When Will Traffic Restrictions Be Imposed?
Traffic restrictions will be in place on Thursday, August 13. Roads around the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. Only vehicles carrying valid rehearsal permissions and parking labels will be allowed on the restricted stretches.
Which Roads Will Be Closed?
The following roads will remain closed to general traffic between 4 am and 10 am.
Netaji Subhash Marg: Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk
Lothian Road: GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk
S.P. Mukherjee Marg: H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk
Chandni Chowk Road: Fountain Chowk to Red Fort
Nishad Raj Marg: Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
Esplanade Road and its Link Road: Up to Netaji Subhash Marg
Ring Road: Rajghat to Kashmere Gate ISBT
Which Other Routes Should Commuters Avoid?
Vehicles without authorised parking labels have been advised to avoid several important roads, including C-Hexagon at India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg. Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and Kashmere Gate ISBT and outer Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and Kashmere Gate ISBT via Salimgarh bypass.
What Restrictions Will Apply to Goods Vehicles?
Movement of goods vehicles will be restricted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge. The restriction will begin from midnight on August 12. It will remain in place until 11 am on August 13.
Why Are These Restrictions Being Imposed?
The restrictions are part of security and traffic arrangements for the Independence Day full-dress rehearsal. The rehearsal will be held at the Red Fort ahead of the main Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Traffic restrictions are intended to ensure the safe movement of participants, security personnel and authorised vehicles.
Delhi Traffic Advisory
|Details
|Information
|Date
|August 13, 2026
|Day
|Thursday
|Event
|Independence Day full-dress rehearsal
|Main Venue
|Red Fort
|Road Closure Time
|4 am to 10 am
|Goods Vehicle Restriction
|Midnight Aug 12 to 11 am Aug 13
|Interstate Bus Restriction
|Midnight Aug 12 to 11 am Aug 13
|General Traffic
|Restricted on specified routes
|Permitted Vehicles
|Vehicles with valid rehearsal/parking labels
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.