Districts of Jammu and Kashmir: Full List of Areas Hit by Flash Floods and Landslides

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir faces intense monsoon activity with heavy rainfall and widespread flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides. The torrential rains caused rivers and mountain streams to overflow causing significant damage in regions like Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Jammu srinagar highway.

Due to the heavy rain the water bodies including Jhelum, Chenab, Tawi, Suran, Darhali and Sindh rivers have caused flooding due to overflow of the water. All 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir are under emergency alerts. Check the full list of districts of Jammu and Kashmir. List of Districts of Jammu and Kashmir S.No. District Name Division Headquarters 1 Jammu Jammu Division Jammu 2 Samba Jammu Division Samba 3 Kathua Jammu Division Kathua 4 Udhampur Jammu Division Udhampur 5 Reasi Jammu Division Reasi 6 Rajouri Jammu Division Rajouri 7 Poonch Jammu Division Poonch 8 Ramban Jammu Division Ramban 9 Doda Jammu Division Doda 10 Kishtwar Jammu Division Kishtwar 11 Srinagar Kashmir Division Srinagar 12 Anantnag Kashmir Division Anantnag 13 Baramulla Kashmir Division Baramulla 14 Budgam Kashmir Division Budgam 15 Pulwama Kashmir Division Pulwama 16 Kulgam Kashmir Division Kulgam 17 Shopian Kashmir Division Shopian 18 Ganderbal Kashmir Division Ganderbal 19 Bandipora Kashmir Division Bandipora 20 Kupwara Kashmir Division Kupwara

Division of Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir is divided into two divisions: Jammu Division and Kashmir Division. Each division has distinct topographical features, weather patterns and hydrological profiles. Jammu Division Jammu Division comprises 10 districts. The region lies in Shivalik plains, Pir Panjal range, middle Himalayan ranges. Its geography makes it sensible for sudden cloudbursts, steep-slope landslides, highway blockages and severe flash flooding along fast-moving mountain rivers like the Chenab, Tawi, Darhali, and Suran. Kashmir Division Kashmir Division has 10 districts. The high-altitude intermontane basin of the Kashmir Valley. The area is drained by Jhelum River and its tributaries like Lidder, Veshaw, Sindh. It often faces prolonged waterlogging in low-lying basin areas and localised high-altitude cloudbursts.

List of Areas Affected by Floods and Landslides S.No. District Division Zone / Risk Major Rivers and waterbodies 1 Poonch Jammu Critical Hazard zone Suran and poonch rivers 2 Rajouri Jammu Critical Hazard zone Darhali, khandli and suktoh Rivers 3 Ramban Jammu Critical Hazard zone Chenab river 4 Kishtwar Jammu Critical Hazard zone Chenab river and marusudar Nallah 5 Doda Jammu Critical Hazard zone Chenab river 6 Jammu Jammu High alert plain zone Tawi and chenab rivers 7 Kathua Jammu High alert plain zone Ujh and Ravi rivers 8 Samba Jammu High alert plain zone Devak and Basantar Rivulets 9 Reasi Jammu High alert plain zone Chenab River’s Salal Hydro Project) 10 Udhampur Jammu High alert plain zone Tawi river catchment 11 Srinagar Kashmir Riverine amd valley Basin zone Jhelum river and Dal Lake 12 Anantnag Kashmir Riverine and valley Basin zone Jhelum, Lidder and Veshaw 13 Bandipora Kashmir Riverine and Valley Basin zone Wular Lake Basin 14 Baramulla Kashmir Riverine and valley Basin zone Jhelum River (Downstream) 15 Pulwama Kashmir Riverine and valley Basin zone Jhelum River & Rambiara Nallah 16 Kulgam Kashmir Riverine and Valley Basin zone Veshaw Nallah (Jhelum Tributary) 17 Ganderbal Kashmir Riverine and valley Basin zone Sindh River 18 Budgam Kashmir Riverine and valley Basin zone Doodhganga & Sukhnag Streams 19 Kupwara Kashmir Riverine and valley Basin zone Pohru & Lolab Streams 20 Shopian Kashmir Riverine and valley Basin zone Rambiara River (Mughal Road Corridor)