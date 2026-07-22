CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Districts of Jammu and Kashmir: Full List of Areas Hit by Flash Floods and Landslides

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 19:20 IST

Districts of Jammu & Kashmir: Explore the complete list of 20 districts, their administrative divisions, and areas affected by flash floods and landslides during the 2026 monsoon.

Districts of Jammu and Kashmir: Full List of Areas Hit by Flash Floods and Landslides
Districts of Jammu and Kashmir: Full List of Areas Hit by Flash Floods and Landslides

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir faces intense monsoon activity with heavy rainfall and widespread flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides. The torrential rains caused rivers and mountain streams to overflow causing significant damage in regions like Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Jammu srinagar highway. 


Due to the heavy rain the water bodies including Jhelum, Chenab, Tawi, Suran, Darhali and Sindh rivers have caused flooding due to overflow of the water. 

All 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir are under emergency alerts. Check the full list of districts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

List of Districts of Jammu and Kashmir 

S.No.

District Name

Division

Headquarters

1

Jammu

Jammu Division

Jammu

2

Samba

Jammu Division

Samba

3

Kathua

Jammu Division

Kathua

4

Udhampur

Jammu Division

Udhampur

5

Reasi

Jammu Division

Reasi

6

Rajouri

Jammu Division

Rajouri

7

Poonch

Jammu Division

Poonch

8

Ramban

Jammu Division

Ramban

9

Doda

Jammu Division

Doda

10

Kishtwar

Jammu Division

Kishtwar

11

Srinagar

Kashmir Division

Srinagar

12

Anantnag

Kashmir Division

Anantnag

13

Baramulla

Kashmir Division

Baramulla

14

Budgam

Kashmir Division

Budgam

15

Pulwama

Kashmir Division

Pulwama

16

Kulgam

Kashmir Division

Kulgam

17

Shopian

Kashmir Division

Shopian

18

Ganderbal

Kashmir Division

Ganderbal

19

Bandipora

Kashmir Division

Bandipora

20

Kupwara

Kashmir Division

Kupwara

Division of Jammu and Kashmir 

Jammu and Kashmir is divided into two divisions: Jammu Division and Kashmir Division.

Each division has distinct topographical features, weather patterns and hydrological profiles.

Jammu Division

Jammu Division comprises 10 districts. The region lies in Shivalik plains, Pir Panjal range,  middle Himalayan ranges. Its geography makes it sensible for sudden cloudbursts, steep-slope landslides, highway blockages and severe flash flooding along fast-moving mountain rivers like the Chenab, Tawi, Darhali, and Suran.

Kashmir Division 

Kashmir Division has 10 districts. The high-altitude intermontane basin of the Kashmir Valley. The area is drained by Jhelum River and its tributaries like  Lidder, Veshaw, Sindh. It often faces prolonged waterlogging in low-lying basin areas and localised high-altitude cloudbursts. 

List of Areas Affected by Floods and Landslides

S.No.

District

Division

Zone / Risk 

Major Rivers and waterbodies

1

Poonch

Jammu

Critical Hazard zone

Suran and poonch rivers

2

Rajouri

Jammu

Critical Hazard zone

Darhali, khandli and suktoh Rivers

3

Ramban

Jammu

Critical Hazard zone

Chenab river 

4

Kishtwar

Jammu

Critical Hazard zone

Chenab river and  marusudar Nallah

5

Doda

Jammu

Critical Hazard zone

Chenab river

6

Jammu

Jammu

High alert plain zone

Tawi and  chenab rivers

7

Kathua

Jammu

High alert plain zone

Ujh and Ravi rivers

8

Samba

Jammu

High alert plain zone

Devak and  Basantar Rivulets

9

Reasi

Jammu

High alert plain zone

Chenab River’s Salal Hydro Project)

10

Udhampur

Jammu

High alert plain zone

Tawi river catchment

11

Srinagar

Kashmir

Riverine amd valley Basin zone

Jhelum river and  Dal Lake

12

Anantnag

Kashmir

Riverine  and valley Basin zone

Jhelum, Lidder and Veshaw

13

Bandipora

Kashmir

Riverine  and Valley Basin zone

Wular Lake Basin

14

Baramulla

Kashmir

Riverine  and valley Basin zone

Jhelum River (Downstream)

15

Pulwama

Kashmir

Riverine and valley Basin zone

Jhelum River & Rambiara Nallah

16

Kulgam

Kashmir

Riverine and  Valley Basin zone

Veshaw Nallah (Jhelum Tributary)

17

Ganderbal

Kashmir

Riverine and valley Basin zone

Sindh River

18

Budgam

Kashmir

Riverine  and valley Basin zone

Doodhganga & Sukhnag Streams

19

Kupwara

Kashmir

Riverine and valley Basin zone

Pohru & Lolab Streams

20

Shopian

Kashmir

Riverine and valley Basin zone

Rambiara River (Mughal Road Corridor)

What are the Reasons for Floods and Landslides in J&K?

The main reasons for floods and landslides in J&K is the impact of Monsoon currents, Cloudburts, river encroachment, unstable terrain, silt accumulation and healve spells from river buildings and saturated slopes and blocked drainage systems 

The Southwest Monsoon brings moisture-laden clouds that collide with the Pir Panjal and Himalayan ranges. It causes sudden cloudbursts dumping huge volumes of water over short periods of time. 

Encroachment of floodplains and riverbeds due to unplanned construction and agricultural encroachment along riverbeds like Tawi, Darhali and Jhelum. When river levels rise water overflows into nearby areas.

The clearing of forest cover for development reduces root binding on mountain slopes without trees to stabilise the soil and absorb excess rainwater, surface runoff speeds up and accelerating flash floods and slope failures.

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More
First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 19:20 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News