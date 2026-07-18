FIFA World Cup 2026 Championship Rings: New Special Award After 96 Years of History

For around a century, many teams have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy and the tradition continues as the new seasons are played. However, in 2026 the champions will be walking away with something more than the trophy and medals. This season FIFA has announced new championship rings that will be handed out to the players.

The first FIFA World Cup was played in the year 1930 and it has completed 96 years in 2026 which is almost a century and this is the first time that a brand new tradition is taking place. These rings are a limited collection of exactly 2026 rings which match the year of the tournament. Here is everything you need to know.

World Cup Trophy Timeline

While the rings are not replacing the trophy, it is fascinating to know that only two trophy designs ever have been changed in 96 years. Here is a brief overview: