FIFA World Cup 2026 Championship Rings: New Special Award After 96 Years of History
FIFA World Cup 2026 introduces championship rings for winners after 96 years of history. Know why this new tradition is special and how it celebrates champions.
For around a century, many teams have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy and the tradition continues as the new seasons are played. However, in 2026 the champions will be walking away with something more than the trophy and medals. This season FIFA has announced new championship rings that will be handed out to the players.
The first FIFA World Cup was played in the year 1930 and it has completed 96 years in 2026 which is almost a century and this is the first time that a brand new tradition is taking place. These rings are a limited collection of exactly 2026 rings which match the year of the tournament. Here is everything you need to know.
World Cup Trophy Timeline
While the rings are not replacing the trophy, it is fascinating to know that only two trophy designs ever have been changed in 96 years. Here is a brief overview:
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Year
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Detail
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1930
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First FIFA World Cup was played and the original name of the trophy was Victory which was later renamed to Jules Rimet Trophy to honour the FIFA President Jules Rimet.
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1970
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Brazil won its third title and permanently kept the Jules Rimet Trophy
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1974
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New FIFA World Cup Trophy introduced which was created by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga. The trophy design features two human figures lifting Planet Earth which captures the spirit of football.
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2026
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Championship rings become part of winner celebrations, with 2,026 rings made in total
What Are FIFA World Cup Championship Rings?
These are a new addition introduced by FIFA and along with the famous trophy and awards, FIFA will now present a new symbol of victory and it is only for the winning team. This is the first time when a new type of award is being presented at the World Cup. Out of 2026 rings, 30 are reserved for the champion team and staff and 1996 rings are made for fans to purchase.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played on 19 July 2026 between Argentina and Spain. Only one team will emerge victorious and become part of the history as they are presented with these rings.
Why Did FIFA Introduce Championship Rings After 96 Years?
There are several reasons for introducing championship rings. Here is a brief overview:
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Creating a Permanent Memory of Victory: The trophy comes back to FIFA after some time. However, this ring stays with the player forever and become a lifelong memory.
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Starting a New Tradition: FIFA is following the footsteps of American sports like NBA, NFL, and MLB where championship rings are awarded and they are quite important.
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Leading to Personal Legacy: Modern sports are slowly shifting focus from trophy based wins and making them personal. This helps each winner keep their symbols and legacy alive.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Will Receive Championship Rings?
Here is a simple overview as to who will receive these rings:
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Recipient
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Will Receive Ring?
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Number of Rings
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Details
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Winning Players
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Yes
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Part of the 30 team rings
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Custom fitted for each player
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Coaching Staff
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Yes
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Part of the 30 team rings
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Included along with the players
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Fans
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Yes, through purchase
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1,996 rings
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Sold worldwide as an official licensed product
Championship Rings in Other Sports: The Inspiration Behind FIFA's Move
There are many sports that present championship rings:
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NBA Championship Rings: These are given to NBA champions each year and they are quite known for their luxury and diamonds.
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NFL Super Bowl Rings: These rings are presented to the champions as well and are known to be one of the most famous championship symbols in the sports world.
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MLB World Series Rings: Baseball winners also receive these rings to celebrate their title.
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