FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Winners List (1971-2026)

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is the biggest tournament in field hockey. This championship is played once in every four years and includes all the best national teams. The last World Cup was organised in 2023 in Odisha, India, where Germany won the tournament. Germany looks like the defending champion of the next FIH World Cup. The 16th Hockey World Cup will be held in August 2026 in Belgium (Wavre) and the Netherlands (Amstelveen). At present, India is the eighth team in the world ranking list of the FIH men. Let's see the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Winners List.

Hockey World Cup Winners List

FIH World Cup Men's Hockey has seen 15 exciting World Cups since the establishment of the tournament in 1971. Six countries have managed to capture the trophy. Pakistan has four wins under its belt, while the remaining three countries have three wins each.