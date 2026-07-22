FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Winners List (1971-2026)
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is a quadrennial international field hockey tournament established in 1971. Across 15 editions, six nations have won the trophy, with Pakistan leading the standings with four titles.
Key Points
- The 16th FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in August 2026 in Belgium & Netherlands.
- Germany won the last FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023, hosted by Odisha, India.
- Pakistan holds record with 4 wins (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994); India won its only title in 1975.
The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is the biggest tournament in field hockey. This championship is played once in every four years and includes all the best national teams. The last World Cup was organised in 2023 in Odisha, India, where Germany won the tournament. Germany looks like the defending champion of the next FIH World Cup. The 16th Hockey World Cup will be held in August 2026 in Belgium (Wavre) and the Netherlands (Amstelveen). At present, India is the eighth team in the world ranking list of the FIH men. Let's see the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Winners List.
Hockey World Cup Winners List
FIH World Cup Men's Hockey has seen 15 exciting World Cups since the establishment of the tournament in 1971. Six countries have managed to capture the trophy. Pakistan has four wins under its belt, while the remaining three countries have three wins each.
|Edition (hosts)
|Winner
|Runners-up
|Third place
|1971 (Spain)
|Pakistan
|Spain
|India
|1973 (Netherlands)
|Netherlands
|India
|West Germany
|1975 (Malaysia)
|India
|Pakistan
|West Germany
|1978 (Argentina)
|Pakistan
|Netherlands
|Australia
|1982 (India)
|Pakistan
|West Germany
|Australia
|1986 (England)
|Australia
|England
|West Germany
|1990 (Pakistan)
|Netherlands
|Pakistan
|Australia
|1994 (Australia)
|Pakistan
|Netherlands
|Australia
|1998 (Netherlands)
|Netherlands
|Spain
|Germany
|2002 (Malaysia)
|Germany
|Australia
|Netherlands
|2006 (Germany)
|Germany
|Australia
|Spain
|2010 (India)
|Australia
|Germany
|Netherlands
|2014 (Netherlands)
|Australia
|Netherlands
|Argentina
|2018 (India)
|Belgium
|Netherlands
|Australia
|2023 (India)
|Germany
|Belgium
|Netherlands
Quick Stats Breakdown
On the whole, in all 15 World Cups already held, 605 games took place. The number of goals was 2,433. In other words, the average number of goals for one match was 4.
- Pakistan: 4 World Cups won in 6 participations in finals (the rate of success is 66.6%). The years when Pakistan won World Cups are 1971, 1978, 1982, 1994.
- Netherlands: In World Cup history, they took part in 100 games. Out of 100 games, they won 61, which means that the rate of success is 61%. The Netherlands won the World Cup in 1973, 1990, and 1998.
- Australia: the most successful country in the number of medals. Australia won 10 medals (3 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze). They scored 305 goals in 92 games; it is the highest goal-scoring rate compared to all other countries.
- Germany: 3 World Cups won (in 2002, 2006, and 2023); they had consecutive wins in 2002 and 2006.
- India: 1 World Cup won in 1975. India participated in 95 matches at the World Cup and won 40 of them.
Conclusion
The Men's Hockey World Cup has got lots of glorious history with some exciting finals and incredible winners. Such countries as Pakistan, the Netherlands, Australia, and Germany have been dominating in this championship during the last half-century. Moreover, India managed to win the title back in 1975.
As 2,433 goals have been scored within 605 matches, field hockey continues to be a fascinating game for numerous individuals all around the world. The next championship will take place in Belgium and the Netherlands in 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.