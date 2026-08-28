Who is the First Indian Grand Master to Win the Grand Chess Tour Title? Check Prize Money and Other Records
R Praggnanandhaa beat Fabiano Caruana 15-13 to become the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour, completing a stunning comeback in St. Louis and wins $200,000 as prize money. Check how he achieved the victory here.
Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour after defeating American Fabiano Caruana 15-13 in the final at the Saint Louis Chess Club on August 27, 2026. Let us explore how he won the title, why it matters, and other titles won by him this year.
How Praggnanandhaa won the title?
Praggnanandhaa started the day with a deficit of 6 points from yesterday when he ended the day with a score of 3-9, as Fabiano Caruana had won the classical round with 6-0 margin, in the second turn Praggnanandhaa held Caruana for a draw with score reading 3-3.
He turned the tables in the faster chess sections such as rapid and blitz, he first took lead by clean sweeping the rapid chess round by a margin of 8-0, which tilted the lead in his favour, after the rapid chess round the scores read 11-9, he then held his nerve to draw the blitz round with a score of 4-4, thereby scoring 15-13 on aggregate and lifting the title.
Praggnanandhaa topped the 2026 Grand Chess Tour's regular season standings before the top 4 players advanced to the title battle, he entered the knockouts as the top seeded player.
What makes the title special?
This is the first time any Indian has won the Grand Chess Tour title, and by virtue of winning the title he is guaranteed a spot in the next year's Grand Chess Tour, alongside Caruana, and American GM Wesley So, who won the third place by defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer by a margin of 18-12.
The way Praggnanandhaa came back from behind and won the title makes it all the more special.
What was the Prize Money for Winning the Title?
Praggnanandhaa won $200,000 for winning the Grand Chess Tour title by defeating Fabiano Caruana in the final.
Who is the Mentor of R Praggnanandhaa?
Five time world Champion Vishwanathan Anand is the mentor of R Praggnanandhaa, under Anand's mentorship, he has made great progress and defeated the top ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen twice in Oslo earlier this year.
What other major title Praggnanandhaa won in 2026?
Praggnanandhaa earlier won the Norway Chess in June 2026, the event was held in Oslo where he finished with 18 points in 10 games, the highlight of the tournament was when he defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen twice.
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