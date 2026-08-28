Who is the First Indian Grand Master to Win the Grand Chess Tour Title? Check Prize Money and Other Records

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour after defeating American Fabiano Caruana 15-13 in the final at the Saint Louis Chess Club on August 27, 2026. Let us explore how he won the title, why it matters, and other titles won by him this year.

How Praggnanandhaa won the title?

Praggnanandhaa started the day with a deficit of 6 points from yesterday when he ended the day with a score of 3-9, as Fabiano Caruana had won the classical round with 6-0 margin, in the second turn Praggnanandhaa held Caruana for a draw with score reading 3-3.

He turned the tables in the faster chess sections such as rapid and blitz, he first took lead by clean sweeping the rapid chess round by a margin of 8-0, which tilted the lead in his favour, after the rapid chess round the scores read 11-9, he then held his nerve to draw the blitz round with a score of 4-4, thereby scoring 15-13 on aggregate and lifting the title.