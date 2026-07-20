Gruha Jyothi Scheme Karnataka: Objectives, Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply

Gruha Jyothi Scheme Karnataka 2026: Objectives, Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply
Gruha Jyothi Scheme is a Karnataka government scheme that provides upto 200 free units of electricity. Explore more about its objectives, benefits and how to apply.
Karnataka’s Gruha Jyothi Scheme provides free electricity up to 200 units per month. Under this scheme both households and tenants can access electricity every month based on their consumption.
Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Objective
The main objective of this scheme is to reduce the financial burden of electricity costs on resident households in Karnataka by providing free electricity up to 200 units per month.
The Scheme provides financial relief by reducing monthly living expenses for low income and middle class households.
The Scheme is also focused on universal access to clean energy and adoption of renewable energy.. Meeting basic household electricity consumption without economic stress so that households can focus on education, health and other living standards.
Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Eligibility
Under the Gruha Jyoti Scheme beneficiaries must be residents of Karnataka or registered as a voter in the state.
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The Scheme only applies to households and residents for domestic purposes. It will not be applicable for any commercial purpose.
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Beneficiaries' Aadhaar Card must be linked to your Account ID/RR number on your electricity bill.
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There will be an average consumption limit and a 10% buffer.
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For the tenant, self-declaration is allowed for verification.
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Each house owner can access a single connection under the scheme.
Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Documents
Here are the following documents are required to avail the benefits under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme:
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Account number mentioned on the electricity bill
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Aadhaar number
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RR Number from electricity bill
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Rental agreement/ Address
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Rational Card/ Caste certificate/ PAN Card (Optional)
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Voter ID card
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Photo
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Mobile Number
Gruha Jyothi Scheme: How to Apply
If you are an eligible household and a tenant residing in Karnataka you can apply for the scheme to get the benefits through the Seva Sindhu portal by following the steps
Step 1: Visit the official portal of Seva Sindhu services/ sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in or ESCOM portal ( BESCOM/MESCOM/ GESCOMN/ HESCOM)
Step 2: Select Gruha Jyothi Application to registration option from the services list
Step 3: Enter your required details including Aadhaar number, mobile number, RR number, address and resident status
Step 4: Upload required documents including ID proof, latest electricity bill, and tenant self-declaration if you are eligible.
Step 5: Submit and save acknowledgement. Download the acknowledgement form for your future reference.
What are the Benefits under the Scheme?
Under the Scheme, the beneficiary will get the up to 200 units of free electricity every month with no outstanding bills. The scheme is applicable for both the urban and rural areas of Karnataka. There is no service charge for applying
The free electricity provided by the Karnataka Government under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme will enhance the quality of life and reduce the financial burden of residents of the state.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com