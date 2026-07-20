Gruha Jyothi Scheme Karnataka: Objectives, Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply

Karnataka’s Gruha Jyothi Scheme provides free electricity up to 200 units per month. Under this scheme both households and tenants can access electricity every month based on their consumption.

Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Objective

The main objective of this scheme is to reduce the financial burden of electricity costs on resident households in Karnataka by providing free electricity up to 200 units per month.

The Scheme provides financial relief by reducing monthly living expenses for low income and middle class households.

The Scheme is also focused on universal access to clean energy and adoption of renewable energy.. Meeting basic household electricity consumption without economic stress so that households can focus on education, health and other living standards.