Gujarat Election Result 2022: Date, Time, When, and Where to Watch Votes Counting

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The voting for the Gujarat Assembly Elections of 2022 is now complete. This year's election polling was done in two stages. The voting took place in two phases: the first on December 1 and the second on December 5. The citizens are now eagerly awaiting the Gujarat Election 2022 results. And we have taken note of all the updates, but let's first talk briefly about the two election phases.

Gujarat Elections Results 2022

The state has been governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 27 years. Along with Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be vying for state supremacy in the elections of 2022. To find out who wins the assembly elections, one must monitor the Gujarat Election Results 2022. Everyone needs to be aware and informed of the specifics.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Phase 1

On Thursday, voters cast their ballots in 19 districts throughout south Gujarat, Kutch, and Saurashtra. Electronic voting machines determined the outcomes of 788 candidates. The highest turnout was in Dediapada, Narmada district, with 82.71 percent of voters, followed by Kaprada, Valsad district, with 79.57 percent of voters. The lowest turnout, 47.86 percent, was in the Kutch district, where Gandhidham is located.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Phase II



The second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, which included 93 seats across 14 districts in the north and center, saw a moderate voter turnout of 60.94%, according to the Election Commission (EC). This is a significant decrease from the 70 percent voting rate that was recorded in these constituencies in 2017.

Gujarat Elections 2022 Result Date & Time

Results of the Gujarat election exit poll were collected on Monday, December 5, 2022, after 5 o'clock. However, in accordance with ECI regulations, media outlets will only broadcast the exit polls following the conclusion of the second round of voting.

And according to the schedule previously made public by the ECI, the Gujarat Elections 2022 vote-counting for both phases will occur on December 8.

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Where to watch Vote Count

Just like every year, one can watch the Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 via different modes of mass communication, Print, Electronic, or Digital. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website and social media platforms of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.



And other than the above mentioned channels, you can sincerely stick to Jagranjosh.com for all updates.