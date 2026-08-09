Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026: Know Dates, Theme and How to Participate

Today, on 9th of August in the year 2026, Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is launched and will run through August 17, 2026. The campaign is considered to be a mass public movement for the fifth time now. The campaign invites and encourages people, residing in India and other places, to celebrate the national flag by hoisting it at homes, offices and other places. The year of the campaign has an important significance because it coincides with 150th anniversary of the National Song of India, “Vande Mataram,” signifying the spirit of the national flag and national pride. Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026: Key Details Particulars Details Campaign Name Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 (5th Edition) Campaign Dates August 9 to August 17, 2026 Occasion Independence Day Celebrations Special Theme/Significance Dedicated to the Spirit of Vande Mataram (150 Years of the National Song) Core Participation Hoist/display the National Flag and engage in community activities Digital Engagement "Selfie with Tiranga" & Certificate Generation Official Portal harghartiranga.com

What is the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign? Initiated in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga was conceptualized to transform the tone of Independence Day celebrations from formal official functions to lively popular movements. It became one of the most notable participatory movements in the country in four years. This campaign is more than just the process of hoisting a national flag, as it entails urging citizens, particularly the youth, to learn various facts related to the history, meaning, and legal rules of proper displaying of national flags. Theme and Importance: 150 Years of Vande Mataram In 2026, the theme reflects the 'Essence of Vande Mataram.' November 7, 2025, marks the start of the year-long national celebration of 150 Years of India's National Anthem, Vande Mataram, which ends on November 7, 2026.

This year, Har Ghar Tiranga encompasses the significance of Vande Mataram with the color and shape of the Tiranga. The Culture Ministry has come up with specialized programs, like a five-tier online training on how to sing the National Anthem correctly, putting the melody to the digital world, and mass singing nationwide. A global program called 'SURYA PATH TIRANGA' has also been launched to tie Indian Missions around the world together. How to Participate in Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Citizens can participate in Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 by following the these steps Flying the National Flag : Fly the National Flag at your home, office, or institution from August 9 to August 17 without violating its dignity.

Visit the Official Website : Go to the official website for the campaign harghartiranga.com.

Take a Selfie: Capture a photo or selfie with the National Flag.

Upload and Enroll : Upload your image using the website.

Download Your Certificate: Use the facility for creating and getting the certificate through the website and upload the same on your social media posts with the hashtags #HarGharTiranga and #HGT2026.

The rules and guidelines of the flag code When citizens hoist our national flag, they should worship it in accordance with the Flag Code of India, 2002 (and the amendments made to it later on) and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Flag Hoisting : The national flag should always have its position of distinction and honour.

Condition: The national flag should never be displayed in a torn, frayed, or soiled condition.

Ground clearance: The flag should not touch the ground, floor, or water.

Usage restrictions : The Tiranga should not be a part of clothing or be used as decorations, and it should not adorn anything.

Dimensions: The flag must also have a rectangular shape, with a length to height (width) ratio of 3 : 2.

Day and Night display: After the passing of amendments of the Flag Code, those hoisting the flag can fly it at their homes and in open spaces during the day and at night.