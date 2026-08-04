How Many Times Has Parliament Increased the Supreme Court Judges' Strength Since 1950?

The Supreme Court of India is the highest judicial body of the country. It was established on 26 January 1950 under the Constitution of India. When it was established, the Constitution allowed the Court to have only 8 judges, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Over the years as the population and problems of the nation rose, the cases increased as well. That is why to handle this workload and provide faster justice, the Parliament of India has increased the number of judges many times.

This power to the Parliament comes under Article 124 of the Constitution, which lets Parliament decide the number of judges through a simple law.

The Supreme Court began with 8 judges in 1950 and recently, the Lok Sabha passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 on 3 August 2026 which takes the total strength of judges in the Supreme Court to 38. Here is everything you need to know.