IMD Issues Nationwide Heavy Rain Alert: Flood Risk, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash-flooding across eastern, central, northeastern and northwest till July 22. The reason behind this weather change is caused by a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of India. Rains in areas like North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to intensify. Keep reading in detail.

Will Delhi receive rain today?

According to IMD, on Thursday, Delhi will remain hot and humid, though some areas may receive rain. On July 16,17 the capital might see partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. On July 20-21, rainfall is expected to increase because of the approaching western disturbance.

Which States Are Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall?

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.