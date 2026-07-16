CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

IMD Issues Nationwide Heavy Rain Alert: Flood Risk, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 16:56 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intensified monsoon activity across the country, warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods, thunderstorms and strong winds in several states. Check the latest weather forecast.

IMD Issues Nationwide Heavy Rain Alert: Flood Risk, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected
IMD Issues Nationwide Heavy Rain Alert: Flood Risk, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash-flooding across eastern, central, northeastern and northwest till July 22. The reason behind this weather change is caused by a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of India. Rains in areas like North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to intensify. Keep reading in detail.  

Will Delhi receive rain today?

According to IMD, on Thursday, Delhi will remain hot and humid, though some areas may receive rain. On July 16,17 the capital might see partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. On July 20-21, rainfall is expected to increase because of the approaching western disturbance.

Which States Are Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall?

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. 

Flood Risk and Waterlogging Warning

The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall could increase the risk of flash floods in low lying areas, waterlogging in urban centres, landslides in hilly regions, overflowing rivers and traffic disruptions and road closures.

Which state is flood risk issued?

IMD has issued a low to moderate flood warning in several districts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Arunanchal Pradesh over the next 24 hours. IMD has warned about surface runoff, waterlogging and flooding. Districks across Orisha including Puri, Cuttak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Khordha and Sambalpur are the areas of concern. 

July 16 (Today)

Region / State

Expected Weather / Warnings

Odisha

Extremely heavy rainfall.

Arunachal Pradesh

Very heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.

Chhattisgarh

Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall.

Assam and Meghalaya

Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu

Heat-wave conditions in isolated parts.

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir

Scattered rainfall.

July 17

Region / State

Expected Weather / Warnings

Uttarakhand

Widespread rainfall starts (lasting till July 21); Heavy rainfall.

Chhattisgarh

Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall starts (lasting till July 21); thunderstorms with lightning.

Assam and Meghalaya

Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.

Kerala and Mahe

Widespread rainfall starts (lasting till July 20).

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir

Scattered rainfall.

July 18 – 19

Region / State

Expected Weather / Warnings

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph).

Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph).

East Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Very heavy rainfall (specifically on July 19).

Jammu and Kashmir

Widespread rainfall begins (lasting till July 22).

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.

Lakshadweep and Coastal Karnataka

Widespread rainfall begins.

Punjab

Scattered rainfall.

July 20 – 21

Region / State

Expected Weather / Warnings

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Very heavy rainfall; thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 60 kmph).

Punjab

Shift from scattered to widespread showers.

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi

Scattered rain on July 20, turning into widespread rain on July 21.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Very heavy rainfall (on July 20).

Bihar

Heavy rainfall ends on July 20.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

Heavy rainfall ends on July 21.

Coastal Karnataka

Widespread showers end on July 21.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 16:56 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News