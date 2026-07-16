IMD Issues Nationwide Heavy Rain Alert: Flood Risk, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intensified monsoon activity across the country, warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods, thunderstorms and strong winds in several states. Check the latest weather forecast.
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flash-flooding across eastern, central, northeastern and northwest till July 22. The reason behind this weather change is caused by a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of India. Rains in areas like North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to intensify. Keep reading in detail.
Will Delhi receive rain today?
According to IMD, on Thursday, Delhi will remain hot and humid, though some areas may receive rain. On July 16,17 the capital might see partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. On July 20-21, rainfall is expected to increase because of the approaching western disturbance.
Which States Are Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall?
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Flood Risk and Waterlogging Warning
The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall could increase the risk of flash floods in low lying areas, waterlogging in urban centres, landslides in hilly regions, overflowing rivers and traffic disruptions and road closures.
Which state is flood risk issued?
IMD has issued a low to moderate flood warning in several districts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Arunanchal Pradesh over the next 24 hours. IMD has warned about surface runoff, waterlogging and flooding. Districks across Orisha including Puri, Cuttak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Khordha and Sambalpur are the areas of concern.
July 16 (Today)
|
Region / State
|
Expected Weather / Warnings
|
Odisha
|
Extremely heavy rainfall.
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Very heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
|
Uttarakhand
|
Heavy rainfall.
|
Assam and Meghalaya
|
Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.
|
Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada
|
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
|
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu
|
Heat-wave conditions in isolated parts.
|
Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir
|
Scattered rainfall.
July 17
|
Region / State
|
Expected Weather / Warnings
|
Uttarakhand
|
Widespread rainfall starts (lasting till July 21); Heavy rainfall.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Heavy rainfall starts (lasting till July 21); thunderstorms with lightning.
|
Assam and Meghalaya
|
Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.
|
Kerala and Mahe
|
Widespread rainfall starts (lasting till July 20).
|
Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir
|
Scattered rainfall.
July 18 – 19
|
Region / State
|
Expected Weather / Warnings
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph).
|
Uttarakhand
|
Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph).
|
East Madhya Pradesh
|
Heavy rainfall.
|
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim
|
Very heavy rainfall (specifically on July 19).
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Widespread rainfall begins (lasting till July 22).
|
Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
|
Heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with lightning.
|
Lakshadweep and Coastal Karnataka
|
Widespread rainfall begins.
|
Punjab
|
Scattered rainfall.
July 20 – 21
|
Region / State
|
Expected Weather / Warnings
|
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
|
Very heavy rainfall; thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 60 kmph).
|
Punjab
|
Shift from scattered to widespread showers.
|
Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi
|
Scattered rain on July 20, turning into widespread rain on July 21.
|
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim
|
Very heavy rainfall (on July 20).
|
Bihar
|
Heavy rainfall ends on July 20.
|
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya
|
Heavy rainfall ends on July 21.
|
Coastal Karnataka
|
Widespread showers end on July 21.
Executive - Editorial
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