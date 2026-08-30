IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely in These States; Check Latest All-India Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its latest All India Weather Forecast Bulletin, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country.According to the IMD bulletin issued on August 30, 2026, a well marked low pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal north Odisha coasts is expected to influence weather conditions over eastern and central India. The weather is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several states, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also expected over Odisha. Keep reading to know in detail. Why Is Heavy Rain Expected? According to the IMD, the current weather activity is being influenced by a wellmarked low pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and north Odisha coasts. This weather system is expected to increase rainfall activity over eastern India and bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several states.

Which States Are Expected to Receive Heavy to Very Heavy Rain? According to the latest IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the following states and regions. Gangetic West Bengal

IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal on August 30 and 31. People in affected areas may experience intense rainfall, waterlogging in low-lying areas, local flooding and disruption to road transport. Jharkhand

Jharkhand is also likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 30 and 31. Heavy rainfall may affect roads and transport, low lying areas, local rivers and streams. Odisha

Odisha is expected to remain one of the major focus areas of the latest weather warning.

According to the IMD heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely during August 30 to September 1. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on August 30 and 31.