India U19 Squad for Australia Series Announced: Check Full Team List

The BCCI selection committee has announced the India U19 squad for Australia U19’s tour of India. The series is set to start on September 18 2026 and the tour will have three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures. The biggest names in this squad are Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid in the One-Day format. Here are full squads, the captains, the schedule, and the venues. India U19 Squad vs Australia U19 2026: Full List Here is the complete squad list including the One-Day and Multi-Day squads: India U19 One-Day Squad Player Role Lakshya Raichandani Captain Yashbardhan Chauhan Vice-Captain Rajat Baghel Wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid Wicketkeeper Aaryavir Sehwag Batter V.K. Vineet Player Kushagra Ojha Player Arjun Rajput Player Manal Chauhan Player V. Yashveer Player Rohit Yadav Player Shavin Vinodh Player Mohit Ulva Player Chigurupati Venkata Player Kavya Patel Player

India U19 Multi-Day Squad Player Role Yashbardhan Chauhan Captain Lakshya Raichandani Vice-Captain Manav Krishna Wicketkeeper Abhipray Biswas Wicketkeeper Sagar Virk Player Kushagra Ojha Player Manal Chauhan Player Kush Patel Player Rohit Yadav Player Ishan Om Player Ayaan Akram Player Pranav Ragavendra Player Priyanshu Singh Player Mohit Ulva Player Aryan Yadav Player India U19 vs Australia U19 2026 Schedule The series starts on September 18 with three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture in Rajkot. The second Multi-Day match will be played in Ahmedabad. Date Match Venue Time September 18 1st One-Day Rajkot TBA September 20 2nd One-Day Rajkot TBA September 22 3rd One-Day Rajkot TBA TBA 1st Multi-Day Rajkot TBA TBA 2nd Multi-Day Ahmedabad TBA

Exact match dates and timings for the Multi-Day fixtures will be updated once the BCCI releases the full itinerary. Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Maiden India U19 Call-Up Aaryavir Sehwag who is the son of former India player Virender Sehwag has earned his maiden India U19 call-up. He will be playing One-Day matches only. His biggest career highlight so far is a knock of 297 for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He faced 309 balls and hit 51 fours and 3 sixes during that innings. Anvay Dravid Also Included in India U19 Squad Anvay Dravid who is son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, has also been chosen for the tour. He is also part of the One-Day squad as a wicketkeeper-batter. This is not his first India U19 call-up. Anvay was also part of the India U19 squad that toured Sri Lanka last month.