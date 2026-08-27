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India U19 Squad for Australia Series Announced: Check Full Team List

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 13:51 IST

India U19 will face Australia U19 in a five-match series. Check the complete squads, Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid’s inclusion, schedule and venues.

India U19 Squad for Australia Series Announced
India U19 Squad for Australia Series Announced

The BCCI selection committee has announced the India U19 squad for Australia U19’s tour of India. The series is set to start on September 18 2026 and the tour will have three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures. 

The biggest names in this squad are Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid in the One-Day format. Here are full squads, the captains, the schedule, and the venues. 

India U19 Squad vs Australia U19 2026: Full List

Here is the complete squad list including the One-Day and Multi-Day squads: 

India U19 One-Day Squad

Player

Role

Lakshya Raichandani

Captain

Yashbardhan Chauhan

Vice-Captain

Rajat Baghel

Wicketkeeper

Anvay Dravid

Wicketkeeper

Aaryavir Sehwag

Batter

V.K. Vineet

Player

Kushagra Ojha

Player

Arjun Rajput

Player

Manal Chauhan

Player

V. Yashveer

Player

Rohit Yadav

Player

Shavin Vinodh

Player

Mohit Ulva

Player

Chigurupati Venkata

Player

Kavya Patel

Player

India U19 Multi-Day Squad

Player

Role

Yashbardhan Chauhan

Captain

Lakshya Raichandani

Vice-Captain

Manav Krishna

Wicketkeeper

Abhipray Biswas

Wicketkeeper

Sagar Virk

Player

Kushagra Ojha

Player

Manal Chauhan

Player

Kush Patel

Player

Rohit Yadav

Player

Ishan Om

Player

Ayaan Akram

Player

Pranav Ragavendra

Player

Priyanshu Singh

Player

Mohit Ulva

Player

Aryan Yadav

Player

India U19 vs Australia U19 2026 Schedule

The series starts on September 18 with three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture in Rajkot. The second Multi-Day match will be played in Ahmedabad.

Date

Match

Venue

Time

September 18

1st One-Day

Rajkot

TBA

September 20

2nd One-Day

Rajkot

TBA

September 22

3rd One-Day

Rajkot

TBA

TBA

1st Multi-Day

Rajkot

TBA

TBA

2nd Multi-Day

Ahmedabad

TBA

Exact match dates and timings for the Multi-Day fixtures will be updated once the BCCI releases the full itinerary.

Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Maiden India U19 Call-Up

Aaryavir Sehwag who is the son of former India player Virender Sehwag has earned his maiden India U19 call-up. He will be playing One-Day matches only.

His biggest career highlight so far is a knock of 297 for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He faced 309 balls and hit 51 fours and 3 sixes during that innings.

Anvay Dravid Also Included in India U19 Squad

Anvay Dravid who is son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, has also been chosen for the tour. He is also part of the One-Day squad as a wicketkeeper-batter.

This is not his first India U19 call-up. Anvay was also part of the India U19 squad that toured Sri Lanka last month.


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 13:51 IST

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