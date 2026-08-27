India U19 Squad for Australia Series Announced: Check Full Team List
India U19 will face Australia U19 in a five-match series. Check the complete squads, Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid’s inclusion, schedule and venues.
The BCCI selection committee has announced the India U19 squad for Australia U19’s tour of India. The series is set to start on September 18 2026 and the tour will have three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures.
The biggest names in this squad are Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid in the One-Day format. Here are full squads, the captains, the schedule, and the venues.
India U19 Squad vs Australia U19 2026: Full List
Here is the complete squad list including the One-Day and Multi-Day squads:
India U19 One-Day Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Lakshya Raichandani
|
Captain
|
Yashbardhan Chauhan
|
Vice-Captain
|
Rajat Baghel
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Anvay Dravid
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Aaryavir Sehwag
|
Batter
|
V.K. Vineet
|
Player
|
Kushagra Ojha
|
Player
|
Arjun Rajput
|
Player
|
Manal Chauhan
|
Player
|
V. Yashveer
|
Player
|
Rohit Yadav
|
Player
|
Shavin Vinodh
|
Player
|
Mohit Ulva
|
Player
|
Chigurupati Venkata
|
Player
|
Kavya Patel
|
Player
India U19 Multi-Day Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Yashbardhan Chauhan
|
Captain
|
Lakshya Raichandani
|
Vice-Captain
|
Manav Krishna
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Abhipray Biswas
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sagar Virk
|
Player
|
Kushagra Ojha
|
Player
|
Manal Chauhan
|
Player
|
Kush Patel
|
Player
|
Rohit Yadav
|
Player
|
Ishan Om
|
Player
|
Ayaan Akram
|
Player
|
Pranav Ragavendra
|
Player
|
Priyanshu Singh
|
Player
|
Mohit Ulva
|
Player
|
Aryan Yadav
|
Player
India U19 vs Australia U19 2026 Schedule
The series starts on September 18 with three One-Day matches and the first Multi-Day fixture in Rajkot. The second Multi-Day match will be played in Ahmedabad.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time
|
September 18
|
1st One-Day
|
Rajkot
|
TBA
|
September 20
|
2nd One-Day
|
Rajkot
|
TBA
|
September 22
|
3rd One-Day
|
Rajkot
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
1st Multi-Day
|
Rajkot
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
2nd Multi-Day
|
Ahmedabad
|
TBA
Exact match dates and timings for the Multi-Day fixtures will be updated once the BCCI releases the full itinerary.
Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Maiden India U19 Call-Up
Aaryavir Sehwag who is the son of former India player Virender Sehwag has earned his maiden India U19 call-up. He will be playing One-Day matches only.
His biggest career highlight so far is a knock of 297 for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He faced 309 balls and hit 51 fours and 3 sixes during that innings.
Anvay Dravid Also Included in India U19 Squad
Anvay Dravid who is son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, has also been chosen for the tour. He is also part of the One-Day squad as a wicketkeeper-batter.
This is not his first India U19 call-up. Anvay was also part of the India U19 squad that toured Sri Lanka last month.
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