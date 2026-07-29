India senior men’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka was announced on 28th July, 2026. The 15-man squad includes Saransh Jain as a replacement for Washington Sundar who is out of contention with an injury.

Check out the complete 15-man squad for India’s tour of Sri Lanka here

India Squad for Sri Lanka Tour - Full List

The following is the 15-man squad for the Sri Lanka Tour starting from 7th August.