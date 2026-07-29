India's Squad for Sri Lanka Tour 2026 Announced: Check Full Schedule
The 15-man squad for India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2026 has been announced. Saransh Jain makes the cut for the first time in the National Team. Check the full squad and match schedule.
India senior men’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka was announced on 28th July, 2026. The 15-man squad includes Saransh Jain as a replacement for Washington Sundar who is out of contention with an injury.
Check out the complete 15-man squad for India’s tour of Sri Lanka here
India Squad for Sri Lanka Tour - Full List
The following is the 15-man squad for the Sri Lanka Tour starting from 7th August.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shubman Gill [C]
|
Top-Order Batter
|
KL Rahul [VC]
|
Top-Order Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Opening Batter
|
Rishabh Pant [WK]
|
Wicket-Keeper Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan*
|
Top-Order Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel [WK]
|
Wicket-Keeper Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-Rounder (Left-arm Spin)
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin)
|
Manav Suthar
|
Bowling All-Rounder (Left-arm Spin)
|
Jasprit Bumrah*
|
Fast Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Fast Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Fast Bowler
|
Gurnoor Brar
|
Fast Bowler
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Top-Order Batter
|
Saransh Jain
|
All-Rounder (Off-spin)
Note: Sai Sudharshan and Jasprit Bumrah’s availability will be determined subject to clearance by the BCCI Centre of Excellence ( COE).
The most notable inclusion is that of the bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain, who plays domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh. He has been a consistent performer and has shown his class in his previous outing for the India A team in Sri Lanka. He scored unbeaten 70 and picked up 6 wickets in the second match of the tour.
India’s Schedule for Sri Lanka Tour 2026
India are scheduled to play 2 Tests as part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle. There is a 4-day practice match starting on 7th August to kickstart the Sri Lanka Tour. The following is the complete schedule for the Sri Lanka Tour 2026
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Matches
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Start Date
|
End Date
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Venue
|
1st Test
|
15-Aug-26
|
19-Aug-26
|
GICS, Galle
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2nd Test
|
23-Aug-26
|
27-Aug-26
|
SSC, Colombo
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