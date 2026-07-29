CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

India's Squad for Sri Lanka Tour 2026 Announced: Check Full Schedule

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 00:26 IST

The 15-man squad for India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2026 has been announced. Saransh Jain makes the cut for the first time in the National Team. Check the full squad and match schedule.

India's Squad for Sri Lanka Tour 2026 Announced: Check Full Schedule
India's Squad for Sri Lanka Tour 2026 Announced: Check Full Schedule

India senior men’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka was announced on 28th July, 2026. The 15-man squad includes Saransh Jain as a replacement for Washington Sundar who is out of contention with an injury.

Check out the complete 15-man squad for India’s tour of Sri Lanka here

India Squad for Sri Lanka Tour - Full List

The following is the 15-man squad for the Sri Lanka Tour starting from 7th August.

Player Name

Role

Shubman Gill [C]

Top-Order Batter

KL Rahul [VC]

Top-Order Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Opening Batter

Rishabh Pant [WK]

Wicket-Keeper Batter

Sai Sudharsan*

Top-Order Batter

Dhruv Jurel [WK]

Wicket-Keeper Batter

Ravindra Jadeja

All-Rounder (Left-arm Spin)

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin)

Manav Suthar

Bowling All-Rounder (Left-arm Spin)

Jasprit Bumrah*

Fast Bowler

Mohd. Siraj

Fast Bowler

Prasidh Krishna

Fast Bowler

Gurnoor Brar

Fast Bowler

Devdutt Padikkal

Top-Order Batter

Saransh Jain

All-Rounder (Off-spin)

Note: Sai Sudharshan and Jasprit Bumrah’s availability will be determined subject to clearance by the BCCI Centre of Excellence ( COE).

The most notable inclusion is that of the bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain, who plays domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh. He has been a consistent performer and has shown his class in his previous outing for the India A team in Sri Lanka. He scored unbeaten 70 and picked up 6 wickets in the second match of the tour.

India’s Schedule for Sri Lanka Tour 2026

India are scheduled to play 2 Tests as part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle. There is a 4-day practice match starting on 7th August to kickstart the Sri Lanka Tour. The following is the complete schedule for the Sri Lanka Tour 2026

Matches

Start Date

End Date

Venue

1st Test

15-Aug-26

19-Aug-26

GICS, Galle

2nd Test

23-Aug-26

27-Aug-26

SSC, Colombo

Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 00:17 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News