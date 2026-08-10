India-Russia Rail Link: Proposed Route, Connectivity, and Impact on Trade Explained

Moscow has proposed to establish a direct overland rail link to connect Russia to the Indian Ocean and India. It's a step towards establishing a land link between Russia and India. This plan aims to avoid sea bottlenecks and secure a continuous cargo transport corridor.

Considering contemporary challenges in the sphere of global supply chains from the perspective of security and increased tensions on a political level between the countries. It was decided to implement this project, integrating numerous states in Central and Southern Asia into a single economic framework for the sake of economic unity.

Objective of the India-Russia Railway Link

The fundamental goals for the establishment of this transcontinental railway corridor are as mentioned below.