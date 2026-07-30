India’s Digital Push Goes Global: 24 Countries Adopt India Stack, UPI and DigiLocker

India’s digital public infrastructure is gaining international recognition. 24 countries have partnered with India to adopt components of India Stack, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), DigiLocker and other digital governance platforms. Keep reading in detail.

What Is India Stack?

India Stack is a collection of digital public infrastructure solutions developed to enable secure, paperless and cashless services. It includes platforms such as Aadhaar for digital identity, UPI for instant digital payments, DigiLocker for secure document storage, e-KYC and eSign for digital verification and account aggregator framework for secure data sharing.

24 Countries Partner with India

India has signed agreements with 24 countries to share its digital public infrastructure. According to reports Kenya and Cuba have started work on implementing DigiLocker. UPI-linked payment systems are expanding across 10 international markets. UPI merchant payments are now available in Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the UAE and Cambodia.