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First Medal, First Milestone: Jhandu Kumar Gives India a Dream Start at Commonwealth Games 2026

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 12:11 IST

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign is off to a strong start as Jhandu Kumar wins the first medal. Read the full story, and results.

Jhandu Kumar Wins First Medal for India At Commonwealth Games 2026
Jhandu Kumar Wins First Medal for India At Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s medal hunt at Commonwealth Games 2026 has started on a very good note. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar has won a bronze medal in the men’s 72 kg heavyweight category. He has opened India’s medal tally at these Games. Jhandu won the bronze medal by lifting 190 kg in his second attempt and it earned him 130.9 points. 

In any multi-sport event, the first medal holds a special place as it removes the early pressure and sets a positive tone for the athletes that are competing in the days ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about his win and how he made India proud along with the first medalists at the Commonwealth Games in the past. 

Quick Summary

Here is a quick summary about Jhandu Kumar’s win: 

Particular

Details

Athlete

Jhandu Kumar

Medal

Bronze

Event

Men's Para Powerlifting, 72kg (Heavyweight) category

Date

July 24, 2026

Venue

Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow, Scotland

Opponent

Riluwan Idris (Nigeria, Gold) and Matthew Harding (Silver)

Result

Best lift of 190kg, 130.9 points, Bronze medal

India's Medal Number

1 (India's first medal of CWG 2026)

Who is Jhandu Kumar?

Jhandu Kumar was born in Harnaut which is located in the Nalanda district of Bihar. His father is a vegetable vendor and he hails from a very humble family. Jhandu was affected by polio since birth. He competes in the men's 72kg category of para powerlifting and started his sporting career in 2017 where he focused on F55 shot put and discus throw. It was 2022 when he switched to para powerlifting. 

Jhandu has trained with support from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). 

Jhandu Kumar’s Career Timeline

Year

Milestone

2017

Started his sporting career in para athletics in F55 shot put and discus throw

2022

Switches to para powerlifting and won silver in his first competition in Kolkata (65kg category, 135kg lift)

March 2025

Sets national record with 205kg lift at Para National Championships, Noida

March 2025

Breaks his own record with 206kg lift, wins gold at Khelo India Para Games

2025

Wins bronze at the Beijing World Cup, his first international medal

2026

Wins bronze at the Asian and Oceania Championships, confirming CWG qualification

July 2026

Wins bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow, India's first medal of the Games


India’s Previous First Medalists at the Commonwealth Games

Here is the list of players who have lifted the first medals at different seasons of Commonwealth Games: 


Edition

Athlete

Sport

Medal

2010

Soniya Chanu

Weightlifting, women's 48kg

Silver

2014

Sanjita Khumukcham

Weightlifting, women's 48kg

Gold

2018

P Gururaja

Weightlifting, men's 56kg

Silver

2022

Sanket Mahadev Sargar

Weightlifting, men's 55kg

Silver

2026

Jhandu Kumar

Para powerlifting, men's 72kg

Bronze

Why This Medal Matters for India?

The first medal at any multi sport event not only releases pressure but also builds the confidence among the other Indian athletes who are yet to compete. A strong start like this creates momentum for the entire Indian team and encourages them to perform with their best potential in their respective sports. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 12:11 IST

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