First Medal, First Milestone: Jhandu Kumar Gives India a Dream Start at Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign is off to a strong start as Jhandu Kumar wins the first medal. Read the full story, and results.
India’s medal hunt at Commonwealth Games 2026 has started on a very good note. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar has won a bronze medal in the men’s 72 kg heavyweight category. He has opened India’s medal tally at these Games. Jhandu won the bronze medal by lifting 190 kg in his second attempt and it earned him 130.9 points.
In any multi-sport event, the first medal holds a special place as it removes the early pressure and sets a positive tone for the athletes that are competing in the days ahead.
Here is everything you need to know about his win and how he made India proud along with the first medalists at the Commonwealth Games in the past.
Quick Summary
Here is a quick summary about Jhandu Kumar’s win:
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Particular
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Details
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Athlete
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Jhandu Kumar
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Medal
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Bronze
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Event
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Men's Para Powerlifting, 72kg (Heavyweight) category
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Date
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July 24, 2026
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Venue
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Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow, Scotland
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Opponent
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Riluwan Idris (Nigeria, Gold) and Matthew Harding (Silver)
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Result
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Best lift of 190kg, 130.9 points, Bronze medal
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India's Medal Number
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1 (India's first medal of CWG 2026)
Who is Jhandu Kumar?
Jhandu Kumar was born in Harnaut which is located in the Nalanda district of Bihar. His father is a vegetable vendor and he hails from a very humble family. Jhandu was affected by polio since birth. He competes in the men's 72kg category of para powerlifting and started his sporting career in 2017 where he focused on F55 shot put and discus throw. It was 2022 when he switched to para powerlifting.
Jhandu has trained with support from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Jhandu Kumar’s Career Timeline
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Year
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Milestone
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2017
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Started his sporting career in para athletics in F55 shot put and discus throw
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2022
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Switches to para powerlifting and won silver in his first competition in Kolkata (65kg category, 135kg lift)
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March 2025
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Sets national record with 205kg lift at Para National Championships, Noida
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March 2025
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Breaks his own record with 206kg lift, wins gold at Khelo India Para Games
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2025
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Wins bronze at the Beijing World Cup, his first international medal
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2026
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Wins bronze at the Asian and Oceania Championships, confirming CWG qualification
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July 2026
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Wins bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow, India's first medal of the Games
India’s Previous First Medalists at the Commonwealth Games
Here is the list of players who have lifted the first medals at different seasons of Commonwealth Games:
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Edition
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Athlete
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Sport
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Medal
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2010
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Soniya Chanu
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Weightlifting, women's 48kg
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Silver
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2014
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Sanjita Khumukcham
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Weightlifting, women's 48kg
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Gold
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2018
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P Gururaja
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Weightlifting, men's 56kg
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Silver
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2022
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Sanket Mahadev Sargar
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Weightlifting, men's 55kg
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Silver
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2026
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Jhandu Kumar
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Para powerlifting, men's 72kg
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Bronze
Why This Medal Matters for India?
The first medal at any multi sport event not only releases pressure but also builds the confidence among the other Indian athletes who are yet to compete. A strong start like this creates momentum for the entire Indian team and encourages them to perform with their best potential in their respective sports.
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