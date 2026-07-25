First Medal, First Milestone: Jhandu Kumar Gives India a Dream Start at Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s medal hunt at Commonwealth Games 2026 has started on a very good note. Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar has won a bronze medal in the men’s 72 kg heavyweight category. He has opened India’s medal tally at these Games. Jhandu won the bronze medal by lifting 190 kg in his second attempt and it earned him 130.9 points.

In any multi-sport event, the first medal holds a special place as it removes the early pressure and sets a positive tone for the athletes that are competing in the days ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about his win and how he made India proud along with the first medalists at the Commonwealth Games in the past.

Quick Summary

Here is a quick summary about Jhandu Kumar’s win: