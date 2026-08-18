Kitchen Cabinet vs Cabinet Committees in India: Major Differences Explained with Examples

The Indian parliamentary system is based on the principle of parliamentary democracy, wherein the executive power is exercised by the Council of Ministers which is headed by the Prime Minister. The constitutional basis for the system lies in Articles 74 and 75 of the Constitution of India. Article 74 provides for the establishment of the Council of Ministers to assist and advise the Prime Minister while Article 75 contains provisions regarding the appointment duration and collective responsibility of the ministers.

The Constitution of India acknowledges the Cabinet but does not mention either Kitchen Cabinet or Cabinet Committees. In order to ensure effective administration and quick decision-making by the government different Modus operandi are used.

Cabinet Committees are formal bodies created by the Prime Minister in accordance with the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961 which are meant to look into certain matters of policy such as defence, economy, Parliament functioning and appointments.