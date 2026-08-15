Ladli Behna Yojana vs Maiya Samman Yojana: Which State Offers Highest Monthly Pension?

In the context of India's welfare efforts, financial inclusion and women's empowerment have gained importance. The state governments have introduced various direct benefit transfer (DBT) programs to provide women and their families with financial assistance in their everyday lives. One of the most popular state government initiatives in this regard is the Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Yojana and the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana. Ladli Behna Yojana vs. Maiya Samman Yojana Feature Ladli Behna Yojana (Madhya Pradesh) Maiya Samman Yojana (Jharkhand) Monthly Payout ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 ₹2,500 Annual Financial Assistance Up to ₹18,000 ₹30,000 Target Age Group 21 to 60 years 18 to 50 years (recently updated) Annual Family Income Cap Below ₹2.5 Lakh Below ₹8 Lakh Disbursement Mode Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

Which State Offers the Highest Monthly Pension? The Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana of Jharkhand has a considerably bigger payout than the Ladli Behna Yojana of Madhya Pradesh. Payments from the Maiya Samman Yojana: Women eligible for the scheme receive ₹2,500 per month, totaling ₹30,000 per year. Payments from the Ladli Behna Yojana: On the other hand, applicants of the Ladli Behna Yojana are entitled to a monthly payment of ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 (according to budgetary revisions and improvements), which totals ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 annually. Despite both schemes being aimed at helping low-income families, Jharkhand stands out with a larger amount of cash aid per month. Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana The scheme has been launched to transform women's social security in Madhya Pradesh and has been very successful in reaching out to a majority of households through the implementation of transparent direct benefit transfer processes.

The scheme ensures that women's health, nutrition, and decision-making are improved upon. Eligibility Criteria: The applicant has to be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The age of the applicant has to be between 21 and 60 years (married, divorced, or widowed).

The total of the family income has to be less than ₹2.5 lakh.

The family is not allowed to own more than 5 acres of farmland and a car. Jharkhand's Maiya Samman Yojana The Jharkhand project is a great initiative that can help in reducing economic disparity among women belonging to weaker and disadvantaged groups. Objective: Help women cope with everyday monetary problems and lead an independent life. Eligibility: She should be a permanent resident of Jharkhand.

Her age should be between 18 and 50 years.

The income limit for the family should not exceed ₹8 lakh.

It is better if the bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar for easy transaction purposes.

Both schemes are very useful for women looking for financial empowerment. However, in terms of monthly pensions, the scheme of Jharkhand provides higher amounts - ₹2,500 while the Madhya Pradesh scheme offers only ₹1,250 -1,500.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1. What is the monthly amount given under the Ladli Behna Yojana? Ans: Participants of the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh are offered financial help between ₹1,250 and ₹1,500 monthly, which is credited to their bank accounts upon Aadhaar linking.

Q2. How much financial assistance does the Maiya Samman Yojana provide? Ans: Participants under the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana in Jharkhand get annual financial support of ₹30,000, with a monthly payment of ₹2,500. Q3. Can a woman apply for both Ladli Behna Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana?