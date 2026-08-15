Ladli Behna Yojana vs Maiya Samman Yojana: Which State Offers Highest Monthly Pension?
Compare Ladli Behna Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana to find out which state offers a higher monthly pension. Explore official data, payouts, and eligibility
In the context of India's welfare efforts, financial inclusion and women's empowerment have gained importance. The state governments have introduced various direct benefit transfer (DBT) programs to provide women and their families with financial assistance in their everyday lives.
One of the most popular state government initiatives in this regard is the Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Yojana and the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana.
Ladli Behna Yojana vs. Maiya Samman Yojana
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Feature
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Ladli Behna Yojana (Madhya Pradesh)
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Maiya Samman Yojana (Jharkhand)
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Monthly Payout
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₹1,250 to ₹1,500
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₹2,500
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Annual Financial Assistance
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Up to ₹18,000
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₹30,000
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Target Age Group
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21 to 60 years
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18 to 50 years (recently updated)
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Annual Family Income Cap
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Below ₹2.5 Lakh
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Below ₹8 Lakh
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Disbursement Mode
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Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)
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Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)
Which State Offers the Highest Monthly Pension?
The Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana of Jharkhand has a considerably bigger payout than the Ladli Behna Yojana of Madhya Pradesh.
Payments from the Maiya Samman Yojana: Women eligible for the scheme receive ₹2,500 per month, totaling ₹30,000 per year.
Payments from the Ladli Behna Yojana: On the other hand, applicants of the Ladli Behna Yojana are entitled to a monthly payment of ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 (according to budgetary revisions and improvements), which totals ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 annually.
Despite both schemes being aimed at helping low-income families, Jharkhand stands out with a larger amount of cash aid per month.
Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana
The scheme has been launched to transform women's social security in Madhya Pradesh and has been very successful in reaching out to a majority of households through the implementation of transparent direct benefit transfer processes.
The scheme ensures that women's health, nutrition, and decision-making are improved upon.
Eligibility Criteria:
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The applicant has to be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.
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The age of the applicant has to be between 21 and 60 years (married, divorced, or widowed).
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The total of the family income has to be less than ₹2.5 lakh.
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The family is not allowed to own more than 5 acres of farmland and a car.
Jharkhand's Maiya Samman Yojana
The Jharkhand project is a great initiative that can help in reducing economic disparity among women belonging to weaker and disadvantaged groups.
Objective: Help women cope with everyday monetary problems and lead an independent life.
Eligibility:
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She should be a permanent resident of Jharkhand.
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Her age should be between 18 and 50 years.
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The income limit for the family should not exceed ₹8 lakh.
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It is better if the bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar for easy transaction purposes.
Both schemes are very useful for women looking for financial empowerment. However, in terms of monthly pensions, the scheme of Jharkhand provides higher amounts - ₹2,500 while the Madhya Pradesh scheme offers only ₹1,250 -1,500.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. What is the monthly amount given under the Ladli Behna Yojana?
Ans: Participants of the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh are offered financial help between ₹1,250 and ₹1,500 monthly, which is credited to their bank accounts upon Aadhaar linking.
Q2. How much financial assistance does the Maiya Samman Yojana provide?
Ans: Participants under the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana in Jharkhand get annual financial support of ₹30,000, with a monthly payment of ₹2,500.
Q3. Can a woman apply for both Ladli Behna Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana?
Ans. No, these programs are beneficial programs run by the states and are exclusive for the residents of the respective states. Each candidate has to be a resident of the state to be eligible for the benefit.
Q4. What is the age limit to apply for the Maiya Samman Yojana?
Ans: The eligible age bracket for Jharkhand's Maiya Samman Yojana ranges from 18 to under 50 years.
Q5. What is the age requirement for the Ladli Behna Yojana?
Ans: Women who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh and aged between 21 and 60 years (married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned) are eligible to apply.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com