9 Longest South Indian Rivers Every Competitive Exam Candidate in Chennai Must Know

For those appearing for competitive examinations like TNPSC, UPSC, or SSC in Chennai, one thing is clear about the level of competition involved each year. Thousands of candidates take up the test in examination centres across Chennai in order to assess their knowledge. In the General Studies section, every mark counts since it is very important. Most Geography questions deal with Physical Geography and Water Bodies. In South India, there are mainly two types of river systems which run in two directions – the east-flowing rivers and the west-flowing rivers; the former discharge into the Bay of Bengal, while the latter discharge into the Arabian Sea. Being familiar with these water bodies would give an edge to your preparation. Let's take a look at the 9 longest rivers in South India every competitive exam aspirant in Chennai should know about.

List of 9 Longest South Indian Rivers The rivers in South India depend on rainfall to feed into the rivers, making the water level dependent on the monsoon season. The knowledge of the flow pattern, length, origin, and landmark of the rivers will ensure that you answer static GK questions with ease. The list below shows the most important rivers of Chennai. River Length Starts From Flows Through Ends In Fact Godavari 1,465 km Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha Bay of Bengal Also called the Dakshin Ganga, this river is the longest peninsular river in India. The drainage basin of this river extends to about 312,812 sq km, which is almost 9.5% of the geographical land mass of India. Krishna 1,400 km Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Bay of Bengal It is the second-longest river in South India. The catchment area of the river extends to 258,948 square kilometres, which constitutes about 8% of the total land of the country. Narmada 1,312 km Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat Arabian Sea It is the longest west-flowing river of Peninsular India. It passes through a rift valley between the Vindhya and Satpura ranges. The famous Sardar Sarovar Dam is located on this river. Mahanadi 851 km Sihawa, Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh, Odisha Bay of Bengal Drains an area of 141,589 square kilometres (which is 4.3% of India); it has a very large water volume in the monsoon season. This world-famous Hirakud Dam was constructed on this river in 1957. Kaveri 800 km Talakaveri, Kodagu, Karnataka Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Bay of Bengal Known sacredly as the “Ganga of the south", it flows into an agriculturally productive delta of 8,110 sq km in Tamil Nadu. Important projects such as the Krishna Raja Sagara dam (1932) and Mettur dam (1934) regulate it. Tapti (Tapi) 724 km Multai, Betul, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat Arabian Sea A major west-flowing river running parallel to Narmada in a rift valley. Its basin spreads across 65,145 sq km, feeding rich agricultural belts in Central and Western India. Pennar (Penna) 597 km Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Bay of Bengal The river flows eastwards through arid regions of Rayalaseema and then reaches the ocean. Major tributaries of the river are Jayamangali, Chitravathi, and Papagni. Tungabhadra 531 km Koodli, Shivamogga, Karnataka Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Krishna River Formed by the union of the Tunga and Bhadra rivers. It is the principal right-bank tributary of the Krishna River. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi is located on its banks. Palar 348 km Nandi Hills, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Bay of Bengal An important river for north Tamil Nadu, flowing through areas such as Vellore and Kanchipuram before entering the Bay of Bengal south of Chennai. Vaigai 258 km Varusanadu Hills, Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Palk Strait A historically significant river that flows through Tamil Nadu only. The city of Madurai, which has several temples, is located on its banks, and it irrigates traditional water tanks of southern districts.

Detailed Overview of Key Rivers for TNPSC & UPSC Candidates In competitive exams held in Chennai, the questions related to catchment area, dates of building barrages, and state-wise percentage distribution are quite common. The following are the statistics that you should remember: 1. Godavari River System Length of River: 1,465 km

Basin Area: Maharashtra is responsible for 48.6%, Telangana is responsible for 18.8%, Andhra Pradesh is responsible for 4.5%, Chhattisgarh is responsible for 10.9%, and Odisha is responsible for 5.7% of the total basin area.

Exam Note: The famous Dhavaleshwaram Barrage was constructed in 1852 by Sir Arthur Cotton on the river Godavari at Rajahmundry. 2. Krishna River System Total Length: 1,400 km

Basin Area: 258,948 sq km

Exam Note: The Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, which was completed in 1967 on the Krishna River, is one of the early multi-purpose irrigation schemes of independent India.

3. Kaveri River System Total Length: 800 km

Basin Area: 81,155 sq km in Karnataka (42.2%), Tamil Nadu (54.1%), Kerala (3.5%), and Pondicherry (0.2%).

Exam Note: Kallanai (or Grand Anicut), built by King Karikala of the Cholas around the 2nd century A.D. over the River Kaveri, is one of the world’s oldest weirs. Frequently Asked Questions for Competitive Exams in Chennai Q1: Which is the longest river in South India? A: Godavari River is the longest river in South India, and its total length is 1,465 km. This river is also known by the name Dakshin Ganga. Q2: Which are the two major west-flowing rivers in Peninsular India which discharge their waters in the Arabian Sea? A: The two major west-flowing rivers in Peninsular India which discharge their water in the Arabian Sea are the Narmada (1,312 km) and Tapti (724 km).

Q3: Where does the Kaveri River originate, and where does it end? A: The Kaveri River rises at Talakaveri in the Brahmagiri Range in the Kodagu district of Karnataka state and flows to the east, ending in the Bay of Bengal at Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu. Q4: Which river is referred to as the “Lifeline of Madurai”? A: The Vaigai River is referred to as the lifeline of Madurai. It originates from Varusanadu Hills in Tamil Nadu and drains into the Palk Strait. Q5: What is the total length of the Krishna River? What are some of the important tributaries of this river? A: The length of the Krishna River is 1,400 km. Some of its important tributaries are the Bhima, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, and Musi rivers. Q6: Why is the Palar River of geographical significance to Chennai candidates? A: The Palar River is significant geographically for Chennai as it flows through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and northern parts of Tamil Nadu (Vellore and Kanchipuram) and empties into the Bay of Bengal at Vayalur.