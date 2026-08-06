List of Minerals Found in India: Types and Major Producing States
Explore the list of important minerals found in India, their major producing states, uses and interesting facts for GK and competitive exams.
India is one of the world’s most mineral-rich countries. It has deposits of coal, iron ore, bauxite, limestone, manganese, mica and many other minerals. These minerals are essential for industries such as steel, cement, power generation, electronics and jewellery. They are broadly classified into metallic, non-metallic, energy and atomic minerals. Keep reading to know in detail.
Types of Minerals Found in India
1. Metallic Minerals
Metallic Minerals are Iron, Manganese, Bauxite, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Gold, Silver, Chromite, Nickel, Tin and Tungsten.
2. Non-Metallic Minerals
Non-Metallic Minerals are Limestone, Mica, Gypsum, Dolomite, Graphite, Phosphorite, Quartz, Feldspar, Kaolin, Magnesite, Marble and Granite.
3. Energy Minerals
Energy Minerals are Coal, Lignite, Petroleum and Natural Gas.
4. Atomic Minerals
Atomic Minerals are Uranium, Thorium, Monazite, Ilmenite and Zircon.
Which is the richest mineral state in India?
Odisha is considered one of the richest mineral-producing states due to its vast reserves of iron ore, coal, bauxite and chromite.
Major Minerals Found in India
|Mineral
|Major Producing State(s)
|Main Uses
|Coal
|Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh
|Power generation
|Iron Ore
|Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka
|Steel manufacturing
|Bauxite
|Odisha, Gujarat, Jharkhand
|Aluminium production
|Manganese
|Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh
|Steel industry
|Limestone
|Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh
|Cement manufacturing
|Copper
|Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand
|Electrical equipment
|Gold
|Karnataka
|Jewellery, electronics
|Diamond
|Madhya Pradesh
|Jewellery
|Mica
|Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand
|Electrical insulation
|Gypsum
|Rajasthan
|Cement, fertilisers
|Zinc
|Rajasthan
|Galvanising steel
|Lead
|Rajasthan
|Batteries
|Chromite
|Odisha
|Stainless steel
|Graphite
|Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu
|Batteries, lubricants
|Uranium
|Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh
|Nuclear energy
|Thorium
|Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha
|Nuclear fuel research
Most Important Mineral-Producing States
|State
|Major Minerals
|Odisha
|Iron ore, bauxite, chromite, manganese, coal
|Rajasthan
|Zinc, lead, gypsum, marble, limestone
|Jharkhand
|Coal, uranium, copper, mica
|Chhattisgarh
|Coal, iron ore, limestone
|Karnataka
|Gold, iron ore, manganese
|Madhya Pradesh
|Diamond, manganese, copper
|Gujarat
|Bauxite, limestone, lignite
|Andhra Pradesh
|Bauxite, mica, limestone
|Kerala
|Monazite, ilmenite, thorium
|Tamil Nadu
|Lignite, graphite, garnet
Which State Produces These Minerals?
|Mineral
|Leading Producing State
|Coal
|Odisha
|Iron Ore
|Odisha
|Bauxite
|Odisha
|Gold
|Karnataka
|Diamond
|Madhya Pradesh
|Zinc
|Rajasthan
|Lead
|Rajasthan
|Chromite
|Odisha
|Mica
|Andhra Pradesh
|Uranium
|Jharkhand
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.