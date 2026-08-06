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List of Minerals Found in India: Types and Major Producing States

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 17:30 IST

Explore the list of important minerals found in India, their major producing states, uses and interesting facts for GK and competitive exams.

List of Minerals Found in India: Types and Major Producing States
List of Minerals Found in India: Types and Major Producing States

India is one of the world’s most mineral-rich countries. It has deposits of coal, iron ore, bauxite, limestone, manganese, mica and many other minerals. These minerals are essential for industries such as steel, cement, power generation, electronics and jewellery. They are broadly classified into metallic, non-metallic, energy and atomic minerals. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Types of Minerals Found in India

1. Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals are Iron, Manganese, Bauxite, Copper, Zinc, Lead, Gold, Silver, Chromite, Nickel, Tin and Tungsten. 

2. Non-Metallic Minerals

Non-Metallic Minerals are Limestone, Mica, Gypsum, Dolomite, Graphite, Phosphorite, Quartz, Feldspar, Kaolin, Magnesite, Marble and Granite. 

3. Energy Minerals

Energy Minerals are Coal, Lignite, Petroleum and Natural Gas. 

4. Atomic Minerals

Atomic Minerals are Uranium, Thorium, Monazite, Ilmenite and Zircon. 

Which is the richest mineral state in India?

Odisha is considered one of the richest mineral-producing states due to its vast reserves of iron ore, coal, bauxite and chromite.

Major Minerals Found in India

Mineral Major Producing State(s) Main Uses
Coal Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh Power generation
Iron Ore Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka Steel manufacturing
Bauxite Odisha, Gujarat, Jharkhand Aluminium production
Manganese Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Steel industry
Limestone Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Cement manufacturing
Copper Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand Electrical equipment
Gold Karnataka Jewellery, electronics
Diamond Madhya Pradesh Jewellery
Mica Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand Electrical insulation
Gypsum Rajasthan Cement, fertilisers
Zinc Rajasthan Galvanising steel
Lead Rajasthan Batteries
Chromite Odisha Stainless steel
Graphite Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu Batteries, lubricants
Uranium Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh Nuclear energy
Thorium Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha Nuclear fuel research

Most Important Mineral-Producing States

State Major Minerals
Odisha Iron ore, bauxite, chromite, manganese, coal
Rajasthan Zinc, lead, gypsum, marble, limestone
Jharkhand Coal, uranium, copper, mica
Chhattisgarh Coal, iron ore, limestone
Karnataka Gold, iron ore, manganese
Madhya Pradesh Diamond, manganese, copper
Gujarat Bauxite, limestone, lignite
Andhra Pradesh Bauxite, mica, limestone
Kerala Monazite, ilmenite, thorium
Tamil Nadu Lignite, graphite, garnet

Which State Produces These Minerals?

Mineral Leading Producing State
Coal Odisha
Iron Ore Odisha
Bauxite Odisha
Gold Karnataka
Diamond Madhya Pradesh
Zinc Rajasthan
Lead Rajasthan
Chromite Odisha
Mica Andhra Pradesh
Uranium Jharkhand

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 17:30 IST

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