List of Top 10 Countries by Highest Sex Ratio [Updated 2025]

Sex ratio, the number of males per 100 females, is an important demographic indicator that reflects a country's population dynamics, migration trends, and even social structure. While most countries maintain a fairly balanced ratio, some nations stand out due to significantly higher numbers of men, often driven by labour migration or specific policy impacts. According to the worldpopulationreview, which released the data as Countries by Sex Ratio 2025, countries like Qatar, the UAE, and Oman have the highest sex ratios (Males per 100 Females) because of the largely male migrants working in sectors like construction and energy. In this article, we will explore the list of the top 10 countries by highest sex ratio, delivering insights into the contributing factors behind these demographic imbalances.

Here is the list of the top 10 Countries by sex ratio Rank Country Sex Ratio (Male Per 100 Females) 1. Qatar 246 2. United Arab Emirates 176 3. Oman 166 4. Bahrain 163 5. Maldives 161 6. Kuwait 157 7. Saudi Arabia 153 8. Seychelles 123 9. Western Sahara 122 10. Palau 117

1. Qatar Source: edarabia Qatar possesses the world's highest sex ratio of 246 males per 100 females, standing at the first position in the highest sex ratio. Qatar's population has a significant male majority. Many people come here from other countries to work in construction and services. It really highlights how much the nation relies on foreign workers to keep its economy going strong. 2. United Arab Emirates Source: freepik The United Arab Emirates records 176 males per 100 females, standing at the second position in the highest sex ratio. The sex ratio in this country is very similar to Qatar, which shows a rapid economic growth that has driven an inflow of male workers from other countries for jobs in sectors like construction, shaping a society where the number of men is greater than the number of women.

3. Oman Source: iStock Oman records 166 males per 100 females, standing at the third position in the highest sex ratio. Oman’s sex ratio highlights the country’s labour dynamics. Due to male immigrants making up a large part of the workforce, the sex ratio is far above the global average. 4. Bahrain Source: iStock Bahrain records 163 males per 100 females, standing at the fourth position in the highest sex ratio. Bahrain's records on sex ratio are showing a high male ratio, which is largely explained by its sizable expatriate community, who are primarily men working in both skilled and unskilled sectors. 5. Maldives Source: WorldAtlas Maldives records 161 males per 100 females, standing in the fifth position in the highest sex ratio. The Maldives’ sex ratio is influenced by migration patterns and a relatively small population—fluctuations from expatriate male workers have a pronounced effect on the demographic structure.

6. Kuwait Source: Pngtree Kuwait records 157 males per 100 females, standing at the sixth position in the highest sex ratio. In Kuwait the highest sex ratio reflects an economy reliant on foreign workers, most of whom migrate as solo males for employment, especially in construction and oil industries. 7. Saudi Arabia Source: iSock Saudi Arabia records 153 males per 100 females, standing in the seventh position in the highest sex ratio. Saudi Arabia, with the highest sex ratio, sees a similar trend as its Gulf neighbours: an extremely high proportion of male labour migrants who work in energy, services, and infrastructure projects. 8. Seychelles Source: Adobe Stock Seychelles records 123 males per 100 females, standing in the eighth position in the highest sex ratio. Seychelles has the highest sex ratio, which is moderately higher than the global norm. Here, labour migration plays a part, but other factors like emigration and tourism jobs—often taken by men—also influence the numbers.

9. Western Sahara Source: The Flag Shop Western Sahara records 122 males per 100 females, standing in the ninth position in the highest sex ratio. Western Sahara shows limited population data, and migration due to political conditions may partially explain the skew towards more males than females. 10. Palau Source: iStock Palau records 117 males per 100 females, standing in the tenth position in the highest sex ratio. Palau’s sex ratio in the Pacific Island nation shows the variance arises from migration patterns, as its small population means any labour influx or emigration can noticeably shift demographics. Conclusion These top 10 countries show the list of the highest sex ratios in the countries as per the World Population Review released of the data in 2025, showing the highest male proportion in the world. In these countries, male dominance is high because of many factors, like it could be one of the main reasons for migration for work; in some societies, only male children are accepted, and many other reasons could be traced. The best approach for sex ratio to maintain is to make a balanced approach between both males and females; only then will our society be more balanced and ensure sustainable development growth.