Meet 'Samarthak': India’s First Indigenously Built Multi-Purpose Naval Support Vessel

In an important development for India's maritime defense capabilities, the Indian Navy has received its first two Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) built with the help of indigenous technology and resources. The vessel is built by a leading private shipbuilding company named Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Kattupalli Shipyard at Chennai and represents an achievement in India's defense manufacturing system due to the implementation of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy by the current government in India. The vessel is named Samarthak meaning "The Supporter," and has around 75% local content in its design and building. Unlike the traditional combat vessels designed for a single mission, this new-generation vessel is designed to be a flexible auxiliary ship with many different applications which include live armament testing, target towing, maritime surveillance and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations (HADR) in the Indian Ocean Region.

Technical Specifications Samarthak has been constructed to ensure high durability, stability, and multi-functionality. The main specifications of the ship are as follows: Displacement: About 3750 tonnes

Length: 107 m

Beam: 18.6 m MaximumSpeed: 15 knots

Operational range: 4500 nautical miles

Personnel capacity: 116 personnel (with 8 officers included)

Producer: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Shipbuilding, Kattupalli

Indigenous content: More than 75% Multi-functional Capabilities and Applications The idea of the Multi-purpose Vessel class is operational flexibility. By performing non-combat supporting missions, Samarthak allows the use of surface combatants for their primary deterrent and combat tasks. Testing Platform for Developmental Weaponry: The ship becomes a real-life marine test facility. This allows DRDO and other domestic defense companies to test, tune and verify defense sensors, sonar, radar, and weapons before they go to the front lines.

Training Platform for Fleet Gunnery and ASW The ship has equipment for launching High-Speed Surface and Air Targets and carrying out torpedo launch and recovery operations during fleet air defense and ASW exercises. Mother Ship for the Unmanned Systems After being designed specifically for network-centric warfare, the ship can deploy, control and recover unmanned systems, such as UAVs, USVs, and underwater systems. Service Ship for Maritime Patrol Operations and Regional Surveillance Service The ship will be responsible for offshore patrol operations, surveillance, and monitoring of coastal zones to protect vital shipping lines. HADR and Environmental Response This advanced platform comes with on-board medical facilities, space to carry out relief operations, crane lifting equipment, and ocean towing devices. It also has equipment to handle marine pollution control.