Which 5 Countries Have Won the Men's Hockey World Cup the Most Times?

Field hockey fans are turning back to tournament records as preparations for the 2026 World Cup continues in Belgium and the Netherlands. Since the first men’s hockey tournament in Barcelona in 1971 only six countries have won the World Cup trophy. A reading of International Hockey Federation (FIH) records declare Pakistan in the lead of all nations with four world titles. Germany, Australia, and the Netherlands remain close behind with three titles each. Hereonwards you will read more about the how many countries have won the FIH Hockey World Cup and who’s in the lead ahead of 2026 tournament scheduled to begin from 15th August 2026 as a hockey fan. Which Country has won the Most Hockey World Cup Titles? Pakistan has won the most Men’s Hockey World Cup tournaments out of the 16 total edition of the Cup. And three other nations are closely following behind.

One more title win in 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup for Germany, Netherlands or Australia means there will be four countries tying for the top spot in the winners list: Country Titles Won Winning Years Second Place Pakistan 4 1971, 1978, 1982, 1994 2 Germany 3 2002, 2006, 2023 2 Netherlands 3 1973, 1990, 1998 4 Australia 3 1986, 2010, 2014 2 India 1 1975 1 Belgium 1 2018 1 1. Pakistan (4 Titles) Pakistan won the inaugural tournament in 1971 and added three more trophies in 1978, 1982, and 1994. They have played in six World Cup finals and are the most successful nation in the history of the event. 2. Germany (3 Titles) Germany won back to back FIH titles in 2002 and 2006 and brought home their third trophy in 2023 after beating Belgium in a penalty shootout in India.

3. Netherlands (3 Titles) The Dutch won their World Cup titles in 1973, 1990, and 1998. They have reached seven finals in total which is the highest number for any country in the tournament. 4. Australia (3 Titles) Australia won its first title in 1986, followed by consecutive wins in 2010 and 2014. They also hold the record for the highest number of total medals with ten podium finishes. 5. India and Belgium (1 Title Each) India won its first Men’s Hockey World Cup title back in 1975 by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur. Belgium became the newest winner on the list when they earned their first trophy in 2018. What to Expect at the 2026 Hockey World Cup The 16th edition of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup takes place in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, Netherlands. All the 16 teams for the very first time will compete in a joint host format across two countries.