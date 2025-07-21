Monsoon Session 2025: Check Dates, Discussions, and Other Key Details

The Monsoon Session 2025 of the Indian Parliament is an important time for lawmaking and political deliberations. With capital-stakes matters on the agenda and key bills lined up for debate, the session showcases the dynamic working of the Indian democratic process. When is the Monsoon Session 2025 Held? Session Dates: July 21, 2025 – August 21, 2025 Total Sittings: 21 sittings in 32 days Break: No sittings between August 12 and August 18, 2025 (due to Independence Day celebrations)

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sit every day from 11 a.m., with the proceedings conducted at the Parliament House, New Delhi. Major Discussions 1. Major Political Upshots Operation Sindoor: This was among the top issues at hand, following India's military retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack. The opposition requested an explanation and a statement in detail by the government.

2. Other Top Issues Internal Security and Policing: Homeland security loopholes are being questioned, particularly in the wake of new threats across different regions. Electoral Integrity: Opposition has called for scrutiny of voter roll changes and electoral transparency measures in states like Bihar. 3. Government Preparedness The government of the center has indicated that it is ready to negotiate anything under procedures of rules and in Parliament House. The action is seen as an initiative towards maintaining a harmonious legislative environment amidst a political context. Legislative Agenda: Bills Scheduled for Discussion One of the most important features of the Monsoon Session is its packed legislative agenda. Important constitutional and economic reforms are being tabled for discussion or enactment. Some of the key pending bills are:

Bill Name Focus Area Income-Tax Bill, 2025 Simplifies and restructures the tax regime Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Replaces an ordinance with state-specific tax provisions Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Aims to streamline compliance and remove obsolete clauses Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 Modernizes shipping regulations and promotes inter-coastal trade Indian Ports Bill, 2025 Revamps governance of major and minor ports Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 Updates maritime and shipping safety protocols Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 Enhances transparency and private investment in mining National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 Introduces governance standards and oversight in national sports bodies National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025 Strengthens anti-doping enforcement in athletics Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Legally empowers boards of IIMs for better academic autonomy Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation & Maintenance) Bill, 2025 Protects India’s natural heritage and archaeological treasures Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 Decriminalizes minor technical errors committed by businesses

In addition, the Houses will adopt a statutory motion for the extension of President's Rule in the state and examine and approve the Demands for Grants pertaining to Manipur for 2025–2026. Technological and Procedural Innovations Digital Attendance System Introduced: MPs are, in a first time, utilizing a sensor-based system at their allocated seats to record attendance electronically. This should enhance transparency and administrative effectiveness. New Policy Direction: The session marks a firm thrust toward the modernization of industries such as ports, mining, education, and sport to make government more streamlined and improve economic performance. Prime Minister's Speech In his inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Monsoon Session 2025 as a "celebration of collective achievements." The prime minister encouraged forecasts of a favorable monsoon, emphasized the country's defense readiness, and talked about the fortitude shown in the face of recent security challenges. The PM further said that heavy rainfall will fill up crucial reservoirs and boost India's rural economy, and agriculture in particular.