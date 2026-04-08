Indian movie industry is experiencing a golden period in terms of revenue and popularity. In recent years many movies have breached the 1000 crore rupee benchmark in collections. But, have you wondered which is the most expensive movie ever made in India?

Let us take a look at the most expensive movie ever made in India.

Most Expensive Movie in India

Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and produced by Namit Malhotra, CEO of Prime Focus Technologies and DNEG, an acclaimed visual effects company, is officially the most expensive movie ever made in India. This is a two-part movie series with an estimated budget of 4000 crore rupees.

Another movie that has gathered attention is director SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi which has a budget of 1400 crore rupees, making it one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema.