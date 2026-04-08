Which is the Most Expensive Indian Movie Ever Made?
The upcoming Indian movie Ramayana with a budget of 4000 crore rupees is touted to be the most expensive film ever made in India. Check the other expensive movies made in India.
Indian movie industry is experiencing a golden period in terms of revenue and popularity. In recent years many movies have breached the 1000 crore rupee benchmark in collections. But, have you wondered which is the most expensive movie ever made in India?
Let us take a look at the most expensive movie ever made in India.
Most Expensive Movie in India
Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and produced by Namit Malhotra, CEO of Prime Focus Technologies and DNEG, an acclaimed visual effects company, is officially the most expensive movie ever made in India. This is a two-part movie series with an estimated budget of 4000 crore rupees.
Another movie that has gathered attention is director SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi which has a budget of 1400 crore rupees, making it one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema.
These big budget films have eclipsed the previous high budget films such as Kalki 2898 AD, and RRR which had budget of 600 crore and 550 crores respectively.
The high budget is attributed to the elaborate sets, VFX, and world class sound and music.
A movie such as Ramayana needs world class technology to bring the visual spectacle to life. The project is headed by the visual effects studio, DNEG which is known for Oscar winning striking visuals in critically and commercially successful Hollywood movies such as Dune and Interstellar.
The music for this movie is composed by Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer and A.R Rahman, another legend.
Source of Revenue for Movies
The source of revenue for movies include ticket sales, paid previews, merchandise, digital streaming rights ( OTT platforms), TV broadcasting rights, music rights and brand partnerships.
For example, Varanasi is said to have finalised a deal with Netflix for around 700 crores for digital streaming rights or OTT rights, such deals help in earning revenue even before the release of the film.
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